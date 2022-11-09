The political whirlwind may be subsiding. But the winds of nature will stir in the Emporia area over the next few days.
The National Weather Service advises Chase and Greenwood face “very high grassland fire danger” Wednesday. Some gusts in central Kansas could reach 50 miles per hour.
It's all in advance of a strong cold front. It could bring 60 mph winds and small hail Thursday. Forecasters reduced the threat level from that front for Emporia in an update Wednesday morning.
The risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday now is level-one “marginal,” instead of level-two “slight.” That's mainly because the front is approaching quickly.
“The trend continues to favor a faster moving front possibly as early as mid-morning,” an update from the Storm Prediction Center said. “This timing would reduce the window of time that the area may even see storms.”
The forecast for Emporia calls for winds of 35 mph as the font moves through. The temperature should drop from 65 degrees in the morning to 49 by sunset, then down to 24 overnight.
Veterans Day Friday should be sunny, but the high will be only 40. Daily highs are not expected to get back above 50 before the middle of next week.
No rain fell on Emporia Tuesday, with the high at Municipal Airport reaching 63. Cottonwood Falls reported a high of 58.
