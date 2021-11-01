Barry Manilow once sang, “When October goes, the snow begins to fly.” Emporia could live that song Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is keeping a slight chance for rain or snow in the Lyon County forecast. But the odds of precipitation are only 20 percent.
Light rain Monday could precede that. The chance again is small, at 20 percent.
A stronger risk of rain exists for Tuesday night and Wednesday, at 30-40 percent. But temperatures should remain above freezing, with a low around 36 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday nights could give Emporia its first freeze of the fall, as the lows are forecast at 31-32.
The weather service corrected its data for a station northwest of Emporia, to show a Sunday morning low of 33. Only three weeks before, the high on Oct. 10 was 93.
Emporia Municipal Airport ended October with 7.5 inches of rain. A “normal” October has 3.06 inches.
