Flags in Kansas will fly at half-staff to honor the victims of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.
The half-staff order will last until sundown on Friday, May 27.
“Today, I’ve ordered flags in the State of Kansas fly at half-staff as Kansas mourns alongside the community of Uvalde, Texas,” Kelly said in a statement.
An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones to this senseless act of violence,” Kelly said. “We must do more to protect our children and ensure that schools are safe places for learning.”
President Biden called Tuesday for flags to be lowered at all federal buildings until Saturday sunset.
