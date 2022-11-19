Both the Emporia State men and women cross country teams finished near the middle of the pack at the NCAA Division II Central Regional on Saturday morning in Joplin, Mo.
The Hornet men finished 16th out of 31 teams represented at the Regional and were led by Jaime Diaz with a 46th-place finish. He ran 30:40.1 over the ten-kilometer course. Henry Jones was the second Emporia State finisher with a time of 31:17.2 to place 76th overall. Tyler Swift ran 31:34.8 to place 88th and Asher Moen was 96th in 31:45.2 for the Hornets.
The Emporia State women were 19th out of 34 teams represented in Joplin. Tayler Williams was the top finisher for ESU in 70th overall with a time of 22:21.5 over the six kilometers. Hannah Showalter was second for the Hornets in 102nd with a time of 22:53.7 in her final race as a Hornet. Irina Honc placed 119th in 23:13.0, Catherine Lyon ran 23:36.4 to place 136th and Ayden Kearney was 162nd in a time of 24:03.1 to round out the Emporia State scoring.
Emporia State will now turn its attention to indoor track & field. The season will begin with the Boo Rogers Combined Multis and the Crimson & Gold Invitational on Dec. 9-10 in Pittsburg, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.