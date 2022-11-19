Hannah Showalter
Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

Both the Emporia State men and women cross country teams finished near the middle of the pack at the NCAA Division II Central Regional on Saturday morning in Joplin, Mo.

The Hornet men finished 16th out of 31 teams represented at the Regional and were led by Jaime Diaz with a 46th-place finish. He ran 30:40.1 over the ten-kilometer course. Henry Jones was the second Emporia State finisher with a time of 31:17.2 to place 76th overall. Tyler Swift ran 31:34.8 to place 88th and Asher Moen was 96th in 31:45.2 for the Hornets.

