Doing the same thing over and over and expecting the same result can be a realistic outcome, proving to be advantageous. But the irony is this formula can prematurely claim a career and render a casualty.
Just ask Jackie Stiles.
The legendary daily 1,000 shots in the Claflin gym commencing at 4:30 a.m. are decades old now, and so are the records. But the attitude and intention behind the shots and records are intact. They’ve just matured.
Ask Jackie Stiles.
“I literally put all my eggs in one basket,” Stiles told The Emporia Gazette. “I was so singularly focused and to some extent, I think to really accomplish something great, you have to be out of balance. You have to have that singular mindset and focus. But no, that being out of balance will, you know, you will pay.”
And Stiles did pay. She’s probably the greatest basketball player in Kansas high school history, male or female, one of the best players to grace the college hardwood, and was selected as the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2001. Her career was on a promising trajectory. But that singular focus expressed itself in unintentional physical self-destruction, creating irrevocable injuries that would cut short a career before she was 25.
“I went from rookie of the year to falling off the face of the planet,” Stiles said. “And that in itself was hard to deal with. But even for a player that plays in college or high school, starting when you’re really young and you play for years, there’s always going to be a grieving process when you can’t play anymore. It’s a hard transition, even from college athletics to the real world because your life is so structured for you and then it’s like, ‘Okay, oh, wait, what do I do now?’ You know, I can do whatever I want.”
Stiles’ high school coach Clint Kinnamon told a story about when she approached him about creating additional workouts for her. Kinnamon obliged, designing 10-12 challenging workouts — two hours in length — that included ball handling and shooting.
“She came to me after two days and said, ‘Hey, do you have any more workouts? I’ve done them all already,’” he said. “She wore her body out. She really did. I wouldn’t say it was an addiction, but I mean, she wanted to be the best so bad that she just couldn’t make herself take any downtime. She just went and went and went.”
Stiles was a hard worker. No doubt about that. Rising early and contemplating how she could become better. Other players – real or imagined — were out there getting it done. Up each morning before her? Taking 1,200 shots per day? Stiles couldn’t stomach letting them outwork her.
“My mentality was, ‘Okay, I’ve got to keep working because I don’t want somebody else out there to work harder than me. Other people take days off. I’m not going to take days off,’” Stiles said.
Being outdone was unacceptable. Her hyper-competitive nature seemed to demand greatness. Stiles wouldn’t dare say it, but inside she wanted to be the best to step on a court.
“I never told people, but my inner, inner goal was to be the best that ever played the game,” she said. “I know that sounds crazy, but that was my goal. I came nowhere close to that. I kind of wanted to set a new standard and then I was just also very competitive.”
A typical fall day began at 6:30 a.m. in the weight room, school from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. was tennis practice, then cross country until 7 p.m. Next would be a brief meal and the 1,000 shots.
“I was pretty disciplined and regimented during those days…I was pretty regimented in the way I worked at a young age,” Stiles said.
She said her life was one in reverse. As a teenager at Claflin High School, her personal life included sports. The hangout was the gym. Her friends would cruise the Claflin loop on a Friday night, invariably showing up at the gym where the shot machine churned away like a 24-hour automated auto assembly line. Perhaps they’d chat or rebound for her.
“I, of course, went to prom and those things,” Stiles said. “But my life from a young age really did revolve around basketball.”
And it was at 12 years old that the drive went into “overdrive.” Two things happened. She received her first NCAA Division I recruiting letter, and her baby sister Carlie passed away.
Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State) was the first program to correspond with Stiles, initiating a process that extended well into high school. She had already considered what it would take to play Division I ball, deciding that a good player from a small town could walk on, positioning herself to make the team.
“Then when they started recruiting me after my first game when I was 12, that kind of gave me that hope that, ‘Okay, I could play Division I basketball one day,’” Stiles said. “I remember right after the coach (Cheryl Burnett) saw me play my first game, they had just played in their first Final Four, and my dad and I watched it on ESPN. So to think that maybe I could actually play for a Division I team that played in the Final Four, that’s when I really got that laser-like focus on basketball, for sure.”
But aspiring to the Division I prize wasn’t the only motivating factor for the future collegiate All-American hoopster. Her late sister Carlie, who passed away from encephalopathy — a condition that affects the brain — before she turned one, inspired Stiles to push herself to the extreme and ensure she kept idle hands cuffed, lest she began taking things for granted.
‘’I knew she didn’t get the opportunities that I got to have,’’ Stiles said in a 2001 New York Times article. “I know I’m blessed with many God-given talents and abilities, and I just feel like I have to get the most out of those and not let them go to waste.’’
Stiles says she always tells people achieving true greatness requires a reason bigger than yourself. She was the oldest of five children and Carlie’s caretaker while her parents worked.
“I mean, it’s just crazy, you know? And so, I got her ready a lot, dressed her and things,” Stiles said. “I was really close to her. When she passed away, I told myself I was going to dedicate every accomplishment I ever had to her, in memory of her. And that was kind of also my driving force as well.”
Her strategy worked pretty well. Stiles remains the Kansas high school record holder in career points (3,603), season points (1,252) and game points (71-three quarters). There are others, including averaging 35.7 points per game. The acclaimed documentary, “The Jackie Stiles Story,” released last summer, indicated Stiles averaged 47.5 points per game.
Stiles also got it done on the track. She was a 14-time individual state champion, excelling in the middle-distance events. Stiles was the state champion in the 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters in all four years of high school.
However, her legacy as the Kansas GOAT in high school basketball has elevated her to next-level legendary status.
“She was always wanting to get as much knowledge, get as much information, ways that she could get better,” Kinnamon said. “She was a great student of the game at a very, very young age. Kind of a sponge just soaking in as much as she could. She was always at her dad’s practices. He was the boys coach when I was a girls coach, and she would jump in doing drills with the high school boys.”
Stiles’ accomplishments after high school are well-documented. In 2001, she led Missouri State to the Final Four. She held the all-time NCAA scoring record from 2001-2017, was selected fourth overall in the 2001 WNBA draft by the Portland Fire, and earned 2001 WNBA rookie of the year honors.
But what’s happened to the legend from Claflin since her playing days is also noteworthy. Stiles couldn’t live off of her past achievements and accolades.
“I tell younger kids when I speak, you never get your identity or your self-esteem from what you do,” she said. “It’s who you are because it’s going to be quite a roller coaster if your self-worth and identity are wrapped up in what you do because that can always be taken away from you.”
Transitioning into coaching seemed like a logical progression — if you’d call it that — after a stellar hoops career. Stiles landed an assistant coaching gig at Loyola Marymount and then her alma mater. Ultimately, moving on to Oklahoma and then a two-month stint at Tulsa. That would be her last stop.
“I was kind of burned out when I left Oklahoma,” she said. “It was just really hard with the pandemic and all the social issues and stuff. I realized in college coaching the way it was at that high level, I was spending so much time on things that weren’t really that important to me. It’s crazy. In college coaching, very little of it is like the basketball piece and the players and things like that. A lot of it’s on the phone recruiting and traveling all over the place.”
Basically, the coaching profession at that level didn’t mesh with her core values, so she relocated back to Springfield, Missouri, seeking other opportunities. She’s now an entrepreneur operating a NextGen Fitness personal training studio and running the Jackie Stiles Basketball Academy, which aligns with her core values and brings more peace to her life.
But an unsatisfying coaching career wasn’t the only obstacle in a post-career path to fulfillment. Stiles was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer, ocular melanoma. It brought a perspective that was perhaps missing.
“I think that kind of mortality blessing when you get diagnosed with a rare, could be life-threatening cancer, just makes you get your priorities in line real quick,” she said. “I’m much more present in my relationships. Not that I didn’t value them before, but on another level because it truly is about the people in your life. My faith has gotten stronger, and I just was blown away by the outpouring of support when I was diagnosed.”
The experience has compelled Stiles to pay forward the compassion and encouragement she received. She performs one act of kindness per day to lift someone up and challenges others to do likewise.
“What really helped me is right when I got out of treatment, I went right back to coaching with a team and just focused on helping others,” Stiles said. “And then all of a sudden, I felt a lot better about my situation and less anxious or whatever it may be.”
Stiles seems to be considerate, responsive and thorough. Traits developed early on that have followed her over the decades.
When I called her at the appointed time for our interview, she did not pick up. But a short time later, I received a call from her profusely apologizing for not answering. I told her I would call back later in the afternoon, But I didn’t have to. She called first and was again all apologies.
Brent Huff, the director of “The Jackie Stiles Story,” told The Gazette that six members of the Basketball Hall of fame agreed to appear in his film because of their admiration for Stiles. And perhaps Huff summed up Stiles in a revealing anecdote.
“This fall, unfortunately, my mother passed away,” Huff said. “I was very close to my mom but didn’t tell many of my friends about the funeral because I was in pain and not sure how to handle it. I definitely didn’t tell Jackie about it. But at the funeral, I was sitting next to my dad comforting him with my sister at my side. When a line of people went past my mother’s casket, I looked up and there was Jackie. Jackie never knew my mother, but my mom would be amazed that she was there. I’ll never forget this. That should tell you who Jackie Stiles is.”
