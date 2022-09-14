The Emporia High School girls golf team hit the links Tuesday, participating in the Newton Invitational at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
The Lady Spartans picked up first place in the team competition, scoring 175, 14 below second place Maize South High School.
“The girls did a good job today,” said Emporia head coach Rick Eckert in a text message. “The course played very difficult…The girls struggled a little bit on the tough greens and the difficult course conditions, but we still managed to win. So I’m very proud of them for their effort.”
Emporia senior Olivia Eckert won the individual competition, shooting 36, edging out Andover High School’s Regan Dusenbery in a playoff.
“Olivia really bailed us out today with a fantastic round,” Eckert said. “She shot one over par and won the tournament in a playoff by birding the first hole. This was her first career victory! I’m really proud of her play and her strong playoff effort.”
Eckert’s sisters, Elise and Avary, placed ninth (45) and 11th (47), respectively. Lady Spartan Peyton Owens also shot 47, tying for 11th with Avary Eckert.
The Lady Spartans will be busy next week. They play at Topeka West Monday, and in Wichita at Maize South on Sept. 22.
Emporia finished seventh out of nine teams at the Falcon Invite in Olathe. Emporia gymnast Journey Walburn placed eighth in the vault.
All-around — 15, Laney Cooper, Emporia, 31.750. 18, Journey Walburn, Emporia, 31.350. 31, Chloe Fischer, Emporia, 20.350. 38, Chessa Kammerer, Emporia, 14.150. 40, Jaylin Dickasen, Emporia, 10.950. 41, Marley Mullen, Emporia, 8.200. 42, Paige Newline, Emporia, 7.900. 43, Annalie Huber, Emporia, 7.200. 44, Sara Chapman, Emporia, 5.050.
