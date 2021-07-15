Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention is gearing up for the third annual Art Inspired By Hope — its first event in in more than a year — and executive director Melissa Owen said she’s excited to connect with both artists and the wider community.
Set for 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Emporia Granada Theatre, during Emporia First Friday, the exhibition gives artists a chance to submit paintings, drawings, sketches, pottery, photography, glass blown pieces, poetry and other forms of artistic expression that describe their interpretation of “hope.” Owen said entries should also include an artist statement.
“We did that with our last art event and it really made such an impact to have the artist statements accompanying the art,” she said. “You can look at art and perceive it one way and then when you read the statement, you can really tell what the artist was feeling. I think it really moved people and connected people more than it had originally with our first event.”
Artwork will be displayed on the stage at the theater and there will be plenty of space for people to view the pieces, mingle and look at suicide prevention and mental health resource materials.
Because, after all, that’s what Beacon for Hope is all about.
“There’s definitely been a dramatic uptick in suicide during the pandemic,” Owen said. “If you take people that already feel isolated and then you add mandatory isolation, that’s hard for people to handle if they’re already struggling. You’re not able to see your friends and family.”
Owen said not everyone had the means to do video calls with friends and family. For some people, going to school and work was an escape from negative home situations. Virtual learning or remote work situations would be difficult in those situations.
And other people have struggled, too.
“All of these unknowns have really shaken a lot of people up that normally could cope with it better, but that amount of day-to-day — especially in the beginning — of not knowing what to do, where to go, who to listen to, it’s hard,” Owen said. “We’ve lived in this fear for so long that it’s equally as hard to transition out of that mode and that doesn’t feel normal anymore. This is the new normal, and now that’s anxiety provoking.”
In an effort to reach more people, Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention has joined the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. Owen said the goal was to connect with as many businesses and organizations as possible and let them know what resources area available in the area.
“We want banks, lawyers, everyone to be able to call us up and say, ‘Hey, can we have some of your LifeLine cards to have here? We’ve had a couple of customers that we noticed are struggling and we think they might benefit from it,’” Owen said. “It’s really about taking the stigma out of mental health and talking about it. I feel like the more visible, the more places you see that kind of assistance, the more people realize that it’s OK to talk about suicide prevention, that’s it’s just normal.”
Owen said that’s part of what hope means to her; knowing that there’s a huge support system to turn to in those dark moments.
“Hope, to me, is being able to reach out to your support system and knowing that somebody is going to been the other end to take your hand and stay with you until you both feel comfortable,” she said.
Those interested in entering art into the Aug. 6 art show can email melissa@hopelinks.org. It’s $10 per piece to enter and entries should be submitted by Aug. 1.
The top three entries voted on by community members during the Art Walk will win prizes.
