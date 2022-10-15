Sophomore Daghyn True won the individual boys Centennial League championship at Warner Park in Manhattan on Saturday.
Emporia head coach Michael Robinson was pleased with how True paced himself throughout the race.
“Daghyn had a very smart race,” Robinson said. “He was in second by about 10 meters for probably over half the race, and then made a nice move to take the lead and gapped the second-place runner by about 30 or 40 meters heading into the home stretch. He's worked extremely hard and has done all the little things correctly, so this is a well-deserved win for him.”
The boys finished fourth as a team with 93 points. Behind True was Eli Hauff, who finished 15th with a time of 17:37.7. He was followed by Gideon Lowery (21st, 17:53.6), Hayden Basler (26th, 18:07.1) and Finneas Reynolds (30th, 18:46.5) in the top 30.
The girls finished third as a team with 66 points and were led by senior Elizabeth Willhite, who finished fifth with a time of 20:10.7. She was also the only Spartan to earn All-Centennial League honors. Micah Sheffy-Harris (ninth, 20:46.0), Allison Curtis (11th, 20:58.8) and Maryn True (20th, 21:31.6) round out the Lady Spartans who finished in the top 20.
Robinson was pleased with what he saw from both of his teams.
“We had the majority of our runners come out and run the best race of their season this morning, whether you look at times or the quality of the way they competed,” Robinson said. “I said earlier this season that the girls team was only going to get better and today they looked like a state-caliber cross country team. They've worked hard all summer and all season and it's starting to really pay off now.”
Emporia will now get ready for the regional meet, which will take place at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita on Oct. 22.
