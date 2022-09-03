Losses seemed to be the prevailing outcome for most area games last night, as four of the six local football teams put up a “1” in the loss column. But the winners scored enough for all six teams.
Olpe at
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Losses seemed to be the prevailing outcome for most area games last night, as four of the six local football teams put up a “1” in the loss column. But the winners scored enough for all six teams.
Olpe at
Topeka-Hayden
The defending 1A state champions lost to a formidable Topeka-Hayden program, 21-7. Hayden broke off three chunk plays resulting in TDs to seal the victory. Additional game information was not available. The Eagles (0-1) play Kansas City-Bishop Ward High School at home next Friday.
Northern Heights at West Franklin
The Wildcats dropped its opener to West Franklin High School, 46-12. Additional game information was not available. Northern Heights (0-1) faces Wabaunsee High School next week.
Lebo vs. Lyndon
Lebo High School lost a close contest to Lyndon High School, 20-14. The Wolves had a 14-6 lead with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter but gave up a touchdown on special teams and a rushing TD. Lebo (0-1) plays next at Burlingame High School.
Lyndon 6 0 0 14 20
Lebo 0 6 0 8 14
Lebo Rushing: C.Reese 19-95-1.
Lebo Passing: L.Grimmett 11-21-132-1.
Lebo Receiving: D.Konrade 5-71, L.Davies 3-40, Reese 2-20-1.
Chase County vs. Frankfort
Chase County won big last night, upending Frankfort High School, 60-8. The Bulldogs’ offense didn’t waste time getting to work. Chase County picked up TDs from Mitch Budke (2), Brock Griffin, Cal Kohlmeier and Tucker Groh in the first quarter. Budke scored three more times during the second quarter.
Chase County 38 22 60
Frankfort 0 8 8
Chase County Rushing: M.Budke 10-187-5, B.Griffin 7-107-1.
Chase County Passing: Budke 2-3-63-2.
Chase County Receiving: T.Groh 1-42-1, C.Kohlmeier 1-21-1.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.