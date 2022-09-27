Area cross-country programs were in action Friday as several local runners competed throughout the region.
Hartford
Hartford High School ran in the West Franklin meet held at Camp Chippewa.
“We had awesome running weather today and the Jaguars took advantage,” said Hartford head coach Tammy Windle via email. “They hosted a large junior high meet and a small high school meet that is mostly JV.”
In the varsity 5K run, Cody Cleveland placed first, running 20:32. He was followed by Samuel Blankley’s fourth-place finish (21:09) and Oliver Smith in the sixth spot (22:36).
In the Varsity girls race, Trinity Windle set a personal record of 25:09, finishing fifth.
Hannah Tunnell placed 31st, posting a time of 17:57, in the junior high school race. Cecilia Westhoff finished right behind Tunnell, running a personal record time of 18:17.
Chase County
The Bulldog runners had a good showing at the Marion meet Friday.
“It was an amazing day for Bulldog cross country! The men’s team placed second and everyone set PRs,” said Chase County head coach Amy Budke in an email.
Cooper Schroer picked up a fifth-place medal, running a fast 17:37, and Silus Hernandez ran 17:53, finishing seventh. Carson Schroer recorded a time of 18:59. Kinsela Glanville and Leaya Francis set personal records of 23:56 and 26:58, respectively, in the varsity girls 5K race. Mayson Jones medaled ninth in the eighth-grade race with a time of 14:14.
Madison
Madison raced at Wabaunsee Friday. Standout Bulldog runner Lily Hudson ran 23:31, placing eighth. In the junior high school two-mile run, Reece Winder finished 38th, running 14:50. Braxton Perry was 69th, clocking 18:14.
Olpe
Olpe did not have enough runners to field a team but did have a few standout freshmen at the Jason McKinney Memorial meet at Wabaunsee High School on Thursday. Kaleb Arnold won the boys varsity 5K, coming in at 18:12.63. Lillian Skalsky finished second in the girls race with a time of 20:50.84.
Northern Heights
Northern Heights was also represented at the McKinney meet with three girls and one boy. Freshman Samantha Redelfs led the girls with a 19th-place finish at 27:05.17. Sophomore Maxamis Olson placed 10th for the boys with a time of 21:16.97.
