The Emporia High School boys golf team came in fourth place out of 15 teams at the Junction City Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans shot 335 as a team, just one stroke behind Salina Sacred Heart and four behind runner-up Washburn Rural. Manhattan won the event with a 319.
Caden Massey finished tied for second individually with a 77, just one stroke off the lead.
Nolan Jacob shot an 83 to finish tied for 17th, Hudson Sauder had an 85 to tie for 21st and Brayden Bowen’s 90 got him a tie for 37th.
Will Walker and Jared Johnson ended in 47th and 48th after shooting 94 and 95, respectively.
Emporia will host its home invite at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Monday, May 8 beginning at 1 p.m.
