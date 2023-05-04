Caden Massey

Caden Massey finished one stroke off the lead at the Junction City Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

 Courtesy Rick Eckert

The Emporia High School boys golf team came in fourth place out of 15 teams at the Junction City Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

The Spartans shot 335 as a team, just one stroke behind Salina Sacred Heart and four behind runner-up Washburn Rural. Manhattan won the event with a 319.

