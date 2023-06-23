The Emporia Spartan 16’s ran its winning streak to four games with a doubleheader sweep over North Lyon County at Soden’s Grove on Friday night.

“We started having a quality at-bat chart and I feel like that’s been the difference,” assistant coach Brady McAfee said. “Guys want to be able to move a runner, get a hit, work a walk or whatever it might be. We’ve probably taken more hit-by-pitches today than we have all summer and having good attitudes and approaches at the plate really helped us this week.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.