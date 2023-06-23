The Emporia Spartan 16’s ran its winning streak to four games with a doubleheader sweep over North Lyon County at Soden’s Grove on Friday night.
“We started having a quality at-bat chart and I feel like that’s been the difference,” assistant coach Brady McAfee said. “Guys want to be able to move a runner, get a hit, work a walk or whatever it might be. We’ve probably taken more hit-by-pitches today than we have all summer and having good attitudes and approaches at the plate really helped us this week.”
Emporia won the opener, 10-5 in five innings. The 16’s scored in every inning, starting when Grady Howe led off the first with a walk, went first to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. Landon Wohletz then drove in Luke Marshall with a single to left.
Emporia plated two runs in the third and fourth frames. Howe was hit by a pitch to open the third and Joe Krueger walked. Howe stole third and scored on a wild pitch before Krueger scored on a double to left from Luke Pitman.
In the fourth, Wohletz tripled to right with one out and scored on a Jackson Goodman sacrifice fly to center. Tanner Seidl walked, advanced to second on a balk, went to third on a Krueger single and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Caydrick Crouch.
Emporia got four more runs in the bottom of the fifth when Pitman reached on an error and scored on a Marshall double. Colton Hinrichs then walked and both advanced on a wild pitch and scored on an error to take a 9-5 lead. Wohletz walked and scored on a wild pitch for Emporia’s final run of the game.
The 16’s picked up an 11-1 run-rule win in the nightcap. Emporia got down early but responded with two in the bottom of the first. Owen Ruge doubled to center with two out and Madden Seidl was hit by a pitch. Krueger reached on an error that plated Ruge and Seidl scored on another error.
Emporia plated one in the second and three in the third. Andrew Ruxton was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a Goodman sacrifice fly. In the third, Krueger drove in Madden Seidl with a single and scored on a passed ball, and Pitman walked and scored on an error.
Four Spartans crossed the plate in the fourth. Goodman led off with a walk, stole second and took third on a passed ball. Howe and Marshall walked to load the bases for Ruge, who drove in two runs with a double to right. Madden Seidl followed that up with a two-run double of his own to give Emporia a 10-1 lead.
They plated the 11th run in the fifth when Ruxton reached on an error that scored Wohletz to activate the run rule.
Marshall tossed a complete game on the mound, allowing just one run on two hits. He struck out five and walked one, and 41 of his 61 pitches were strikes.
“I was really controlling my fastball well and just trusting my defense,” Marshall said. “I knew if they were going to hit it, my defense would make a play and get them out.”
Emporia (7-8) will host the Kansas Senators on Tuesday, June 27 at Soden’s Grove beginning at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.