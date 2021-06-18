After more than a year of sheltering at home, social distancing, canceled events and postponements, many locals are finding themselves with a vaguely familiar problem: with so much happening around town again, which event should they attend this weekend?
That’s right, Emporia, the weekend is back and there’s plenty to do.
“We are ecstatic and not just about our own events, but the influx of things that are happening in the community,” said Emporia Main Street community development director Jessica Buchholz. “I think there’s really an appetite out there to have things to do. I think a lot of things have just been kind of on the back burner and building, and now we’ve just seen this epic transition into, ‘Let’s have all the events.’”
Buchholz isn’t kidding.
Just this weekend, there are a ton of events on the calendar for both Friday and Saturday.
Music lovers ages 21 and older can head out to Las Casitas Park at 7 p.m. tonight for live music courtesy of Front Porch Jams of Lyon County, benefiting Habitat for Humanity. Got littles? Head over to Albert Taylor Hall at 7 p.m. instead to watch the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Alice in Wonderland.” Or maybe you want to hit up the Emporia Friends of the Zoo Night in the Wild fundraiser? That’s 5 - 8 p.m. tonight.
Saturday, you can play some disc golf starting at 8 a.m. at the Emporia Golf Course to benefit Radical Life. If you’re hungry, head over to the Emporia Senior Center from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for the Father’s Day Burger Challenge. Enjoy lunch for a $10 donation or enter to compete for $25.
The inaugural Juneteenth Celebration is 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday at Eastside Community Park, 9th Avenue and East Street.
And the inaugural Emporia Pride Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday lining up at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street and Drag Show from 8 - 10 p.m. Saturday at Bourbon Cowboy.
Phew.
Main Street executive director Casey Woods said the “gateway” event that opened the proverbial floodgates was the Dynamic Discs Open’s downtown block party, held April 24.
“That would have been the first big event that we had had, and you know, all these people was still kind of [an unknown] but it was nice to see some semblance of normalcy back in town,” Woods said. “Pre-pandemic Emporia was just, the vibe was great. There were so many things going on. And then we got hit with COVID.”
Woods said between gravel cycling and disc golfing, Emporia has become a destination for many around the world. The rash of cancellations in 2020, including the 2020 Dynamic Discs Open and Unbound Gravel, had a huge effect on area small businesses that depend on the boost from those large-scale events each year.
Continued restrictions on certain types of businesses, combined with overall uneasiness from many, required some outside-of-the-box thinking.
“We saw a lot of innovation and I think those that were able to innovate and keep going through the pandemic, now they’re able to take some of those innovations, take the people that were still patrons during the pandemic and then grow that back,” Woods said. “That’s something that’s special about small businesses, always looking for an edge.”
For Bourbon Cowboy owner Susan Brinkman, the main goal of 2020 was to keep pushing forward after the forced shutdowns in the spring. The popular country bar brought back live music in Aug. 2020, welcoming back a small customer base.
“It’s been interesting as I’ve run my numbers weekend to weekend from this year to last year and, of course, looking to 2019 as kind of a baseline year,” Brinkman said. “Oh my gosh, it was really worse than I really thought. While you’re living it, you don’t really realize how bad it is until you go back and look and think, ‘Oh my goodness. I had maybe 15 customers that whole Saturday night.’”
Things are looking a lot better now, she said, as the bar’s events calendar has steadily filled up. Though not as full as it would be in a typical year, Brinkman said she’s taking a more conservative approach for the summer and fall.
“Not knowing what to expect in terms of when everything gets back into routine — Will people be going back out? Will the students go out when they come back? Will the students even come back or will they be online?” she said. “These are things we just don’t know, but it definitely has felt good to remove some of the mitigation strategies and to, knock on wood, so far be healthy and successful by removing these. There’s also a little bit of exhaustion that I see in our staff and our customers, both in terms of that relief of, ‘Wow, we made it. Oh my God. Look at what we did last year with what a horrible year that was.’ Now we kind of like need a year to rest. Like, OK, we made it. I’m tired.”
Now Brinkman is working to get new employees up to speed as numbers get back to 2019 levels. Employees who were hired when the bar was averaging 15 people on a Saturday are now seeing crowds of 300.
“Saturday we have the drag show and that will be fun,” Brinkman said. “Then in July, we’re doing a special Sunday concert with Brickhorse and Angela Perry. That will be 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, July 18, so that’s a family friendly day, folks under the age of 18 with parents are welcome. It’s an opportunity if you maybe want to hear some live music, but you don’t want to go out to the bar at 10 p.m., this is for you.”
That concert, she said, is a fundraiser for Ashley Rodak — a local woman battling cancer.
The full live music schedule kicks off Aug. 7 with the Jack Nelson Band. Then, Bourbon Cowboy will have a band every other weekend through December, including the Kyle Kilgore Band on Aug. 28 and Savanna Chestnut and the Field Hands on Sept. 25.
Brinkman said they will also be bringing out the mechanical bull Sept. 9.
“It’s always fun when the bull shows up,” she said with a laugh.
A full list of events is available at http://bourboncowboybar.com.
Live music and a slew of other events have also made a return to the Emporia Granada Theatre — at full capacity.
After a successful show with Savanna Chestnut last week, the Granada will welcome a Bon Jovi and Cars tribute concert on Aug. 7, illusionist and comedian Andy Gross on Aug. 24, Blane Howard with Holiday State on Sept. 25, Jack Mouse and Janice Borla featuring Blue Lou Marini on Oct. 9 and the highly anticipated Eli Young Band on Oct. 16.
“We’re very, very happy that we are able to have full capacity after being at 2 - 5% for about a year,” said Executive Director Rebeca Herrera. “That was our capacity, only 5% of the theater, with 95% of it being empty. It’s really nice to start being back open again.”
Herrera said the theater is still doing deep cleanings and other mitigation strategies, and made good use of time closed to the public.
“We’ve done some touch-ups to the theater to keep it nice; we’ve cleaned the carpet, a nice deep clean, we’ve touched up the paint,” she said. “We did a complete update of our inventory and tried to get more organized.”
Live music isn’t the only thing coming to the Granada. Herrera said they will host a Lyon County State Bank-sponsored beer garden on July 9 during the Junior Worlds Disc Golf Championship block party.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said, adding that she was excited about the performance lineup as well. “Andy Gross is super funny. He has over 5 million followers on YouTube and I’m pretty excited that we were able to get him.”
The Granada is also booking a lot of private events, Herrera said. Currently, they are offering a discounted flat rate $3,550 fee for wedding packages through July 31. The rate includes use of the theater for five hours the day before the wedding for the wedding rehearsal, and then from 6 a.m. - 1 a.m. on the wedding day, plus a number of amenities.
“We always have specials for the theater, depending on if you want to rent for a whole day or by the hour,” Herrera said. “You can just call the theater and we can customize it to what you’re needing.”
Information on events and rentals is available at www.emporiagranada.com.
More than the weekend
Woods and Buchholz said events and activities are popping up throughout the week, and people are even taking advantage of just being able to come out and shop or go out to eat.
“Tuesday I did a date night with my daughter and we were in the park for not very long, because it was hot, and we came downtown to grab something to eat and we had to drive around the block to park because all the parking spots were full — on a Tuesday night,” Woods said. “I think most people would have been frustrated because there’s no parking but I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ We’re finally back to this place where parking is full over the noon hour downtown.”
Woods said it was exciting to see the community spring back to life and new events cropping up again. Looking ahead to the fall, he’s excited for the return of the Halfway 2 Everywhere Music Festival and the No Coast Film Festival.
Having fun responsibly
Buchholz said it was important to remember that events were springing up because COVID numbers in the community are low, and the community needs to work together to keep it that way. That’s why Main Street has partnered with the #VaxToNormal campaign in an effort to get more people vaccinated.
“One of the things that we need people to understand is if we’re not careful, we could see a resurgence,” she said. “We need to appreciate having all of these different activities back, and the way that we keep that is to make sure that we’re making healthy decisions, like getting vaccinated, and that if we can prevent any sort of resurgence, that not only do we get to keep the good stuff that we have, but we keep building.”
Buchholz said no one wants to “take 10 steps back” when it comes to the pandemic.
“We’re able to do these things because our numbers look so great and there’s a reason for that,” she said.
Woods agreed.
“We love our town and there was something missing; you could feel it,” he said. “We’re starting to get that back. I think what businesses were feeling that where they were pressing so hard just to survive, now they’re pressing hard to grow their businesses again and that makes everybody feeing so much better.”
