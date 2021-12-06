TEXARKANA, ARK. – Trey Keats kicked a 29-yard field goal with six seconds left as Southeastern Oklahoma State rebuffed an Emporia State comeback to win the Farmers Bank and Trust Live United Bowl 37-34 at Razorback Stadium Saturday afternoon.
It was the Hornets’ (6-6) fifth loss by seven points or less this season.
Emporia State fell behind 34-27 with 8:19 to play in the game before it went on a five-play, 55-yard drive, which was capped off by a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Canaan Brooks, tying the game at 34-all with 6:38 left.
The two teams traded possessions after that and the Savage Storm (9-3) took the ball down to the Hornet 12-yard line on its final drive, setting up Keats’ game-winning field goal.
Southeastern Oklahoma State outgained Emporia State 526-468, with Savage Storm quarterback Daulton Hatley accounting for 336 yards and three TDS through the air on 23 of 38 passing.
Emporia State’s Braden Gleason went 35 of 40 for 309 yards passing and three touchdowns. Corey Thomas caught six passes for 103 yards and a score while Jaylen Varner hauled in nine for 87 yards. Tyler Kahmann and Tommy Zimmerman both had touchdown receptions.
Brooks led the Hornets with 19 carries for 108 yards rushing.
