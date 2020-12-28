After 22 years of honoring the fallen and forgotten on Memorial Day, Kerin and Jim Brock of Admire have passed their flag project to the VFW Post No. 7957.
Kerin Brock began the project after her mother, Maxine Foth, suggested she should do something about the forgotten veterans in the cemeteries rather than stay frustrated by the neglect every year. She contacted Mel Ferrara with VFW Vernon H Buck Post 7957 and they received more than 100 flags.
“Have you ever done anything for someone else that just made you feel on top of the world? That is kind of like that,” she said. “It is a big sense of pride and I feel like I am giving something back to the veterans. It is a nice feeling to be all done and to look back over the cemetery and [see] all the flags flying, it is a wonderful feeling.”
Brock, the members at the VFW Post No. 7957 and volunteers would place flags at 22 cemeteries around Lyon County. Brock would take the time to clean off headstones because she does not want anyone to feel forgotten.
However, Brock recently came at a crossroads after family health issues had her questioning whether to let the program go or find someone else to step in.
She shared that she spent a lot of time thinking about what to do before talking to anyone. Finally, she spoke with Post 7957 Quartermaster Nane Weaver to see if he knew anyone who would be interested in taking over.
Brock knew she did not want to give it up nor let the program end.
Weaver discussed to the Post about taking over and “it was a unanimous decision.”
“Coming from a family that has several family members who served … I want to carry on that heritage and remind people that this is how this country is formed,” he said. “It is important that we remember these people.”
Honoring veterans is an important part of Weaver’s life. He's not the only veteran in his family; his father, friends, two uncles, a brother and his son have all served in the military.
While Brock is shifting responsibility for the program to the Post to focus on her family, she still plans to help out when she can. She is very happy to pass the flags onto the Post since they have been by her side since the beginning.
“I was glad that it was them, they are all veterans,” Brock said. “It means as much to them, but it was a hard decision to make.”
Flag prices vary every year, Weaver explained. The goal is to get as many flags to decorate as many graves as they can.
In 2011, approximately 2,470 flags were placed for Memorial Day — which was the highest number of flags placed.
“We usually buy them by the gross, which is usually 144 flags per box. I think it is somewhere around $130 to $140,” Weaver said. “That is when we were buying it through the VFW, I think it is down to $120 per gross. Like I said, the price always varies.”
When the VFW was able to cover everything, the Post would pay anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000 a year for the flags. Now that they are taking over, they are looking at new fundraising ideas.
“We have also been thinking [about] being more modern,” he said with a laugh. “Which, I will have to learn how to be.”
Knowing that the ongoing novel coronavirus will present a challenge for fundraising, they are thinking about starting a GoFundMe page.
“We have a sufficient amount of supplies to handle distribution of flags this year,” Weaver said. “We are still going to go out and try to get funds, but we know that with COVID and stuff we understand it might be a little tougher. That is okay, we will survive.”
Brock said that the best way to help is to donate and raising money is the hardest part. Every donation goes to purchase the flags.
“I am in awe I have gotten to do this for as long as I have and that I had so much support with it,” she said. “It was just an honor, an absolute honor.”
Weaver said that they are going to try their hardest to carry the tradition on.
“I try to be, as my father raised me, a man of my word.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.