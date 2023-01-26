Community health officials are continuing to monitor illness rates in the county and advocate for preventative measures, as COVID-19, flu and RSV cases throughout the county remain high.
This update came during the Lyon County Commission meeting Thursday morning.
Lyon County Public Health Officer Dr. Oyenuga said the county saw a spike of flu and RSV at the end of year.
“That is still quite high but it’s not as high as it was towards the end of the year,” Oyenuga said.
She added that the county still has plenty of vaccines available, at CareArc, Newman Regional Health and local pharmacies.
“The goal is still to get vaccines into as many arms as we possibly can and not just COVID,” she said. “We are talking about flu vaccines and all the other vaccines for different age ranges.”
Oyenuga said hospitalizations and death rates for flu and COVID are down, however, Lyon County is back in a high transmission rate for COVID.
“All of our indicators are kind of pointing in the right direction,” she said. “We are asking people to just be cautious of handwashing, hand hygiene, safe distancing, use hand sanitizer … nothing new for that.”
Oyenuga said health officials are also keeping an eye on the state legislature and the many proposed bills that prohibit quarantine, vaccine mandates and more.
Community Health Manager Melissa Smith said the county has seen 1,343 total vaccinations, including 418 COVID-19 shots, and 211 COVID tests this quarter.
“We are staying about the same as what December numbers were for right now,” she added.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported last Friday that 68.7% of Lyon County adults have completed a COVID-19 series of shots, though only 11.9% of Lyon County’s residents have received the updated coronavirus booster shot.
KDHE’s weekly report showed Lyon County had 50 new cases of COVID-19. That’s a jump from 24 in the prior week, for an incidence rate of 150.6 per 100,000 residents.
Smith added that the increase in COVID may be due to an outbreak in a local long-term care facility, where as many as 47 residents have tested positive since Jan. 11.
Smith said anyone who needs a free COVID test can call CareArc.
“If a company needs a box, they can come pick up the box, or if it’s an individual family, [CareArc can] meet them out front and give them the tests as well,” Smith said.
For more information on vaccines or to make an appointment, call Newman Regional Health at 620-343-6801 or CareArc at 620-342-4864 or schedule an appointment at a local pharmacy.
