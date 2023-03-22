Four Emporia High School girls basketball players were named to All-Centennial League teams on Tuesday.
Senior Rebecca Snyder and junior Addie Kirmer were named All-League First Team. Juniors Lexsey DeWitt and Alexa Shivley were named second team and honorable mention, respectively.
