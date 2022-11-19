Owen Long
Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State men's basketball team put four players in double figures as they improved to 4-0 on the season with a 67-57 win at William Jewell on Friday night.

Playing the first game in the Mabee Center since the passing of long-time Cardinals coach Larry Holley, both teams took a shot clock violation to start the game by placing the ball on Holley's name on the court. The Cardinals rode the emotion of the night to a 6-2 lead before the Hornets answered with a 7-2 run of their own to take a 9-8 lead with 13:34 left in the half.

