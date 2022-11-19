The Emporia State men's basketball team put four players in double figures as they improved to 4-0 on the season with a 67-57 win at William Jewell on Friday night.
Playing the first game in the Mabee Center since the passing of long-time Cardinals coach Larry Holley, both teams took a shot clock violation to start the game by placing the ball on Holley's name on the court. The Cardinals rode the emotion of the night to a 6-2 lead before the Hornets answered with a 7-2 run of their own to take a 9-8 lead with 13:34 left in the half.
The lead would bounce back and forth over the next five minutes before Robbie Hanson hit a three-pointer to give Jewell a 20-15 lead. The Hornets then went on a 12-2 run, getting buckets from four different players to take a 27-22 lead with 1:57 left in the half. The teams would play even the rest of the period as Emporia State took a 32-27 lead to the locker rooms.
Emporia State would build a 12-point lead capped by back-to-back three-pointers from Owen Long and Alijah Comithier to take a 44-32 lead with 16:34 remaining. Over the next four minutes, the Cardinals went on a 12-0 run and tied the game at 44 with 12:47 left on a Grant Stubbs three-pointer. The Hornets answered with a 10-2 run of their own to go back up 54-46 with 9:28 left.
A Mason Alexander three-pointer pulled Jewell within three at 60-57 with 3:19 left but the Hornets would hit five of seven free throws in the final three minutes to secure the win.
Alijah Comithier led Emporia State with 17 points and seven rebounds. He was joined in double figures by Owen Long (14 points), Atavian Butler (11) and Mayuom Buom (10).
Emporia State will complete its run through the Great Lakes Valley Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 22 when former MIAA opponent Truman State comes to White Auditorium. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
