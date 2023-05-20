For decades, Sharon Ewing was known for delivering smiles around the Lyon County community. Today, Molly Mansel hopes to continue the tradition — and bring her own talents to the table.
Mansel was recently hired as the new manager at Designs by Sharon, nearly nine months after Ewing passed away after a short battle with cancer. She steps into the role with the same energy, excitement and care that Ewing was known for since opening her store in 1993.
“We were toying with the idea of just selling it outright, but it just didn’t seem right,” said Steve Ewing, Sharon’s husband of more than 40 years. “She built this thing and we had a couple of offers, but they didn’t pan out.”
Luckily, Emporia Main Street director Casey Woods was on the case. From the beginning, he felt Mansel would be a great fit at the longstanding flower shop.
“They were looking for someone that was the right personality — outgoing, energetic, a self-starter — but they had to have that artistic touch,” Woods said. “And, they needed a new vision for how things can work to honor all of the work that Sharon did, and add their own skills to that. Molly seemed like the perfect person.”
Mansel grew up in Hutchinson, but spent every summer with her grandparents in Emporia. Every summer, her grandmother would take her to art classes at the Emporia Arts Center. She loved the Emporia area so much that, at age 7, she declared that she wanted to move into a farmhouse in the Flint Hills and teach.
“Everything I’ve done in my life has led up to that,” said Mansel, who spent nine years at the Emporia Arts Center after earning her Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in ceramics at Emporia State University. “I taught classes at the arts center my whole time I was going to ESU, running their kids ceramics program. I ended up teaching most of the classes at the arts center when I graduated, just because I was like, ‘Give them all to me! I will teach it!’”
In 2020, Mansel was promoted to art education coordinator. While she loved the position, it took her away from teaching and creating art.
“It was really fun getting to choose what classes we were doing and keep the schedule organized, and I really did love that, but it took me out of making and teaching and that was super hard for me,” she said.
Still, when Woods approached her about talking to the the Ewings, Mansel was apprenhensive. Although she’d talked to Sharon about coming on in 2019, she wasn’t sure if it would be a good move. But, a few months later, she agreed to meet with them.
“What they were looking for was what I was looking for, too,” Mansel said. And what they were looking for was someone to take what Sharon built and run with it.
And, that’s exactly what she plans to do. Designs by Sharon will still offer the same floral arrangement services that the community has grown to love over the years, while adding some new and exciting options as well.
“I really want this to be a place where you can come in and pick a plant and a pot,” Mansel said. “We’re going to have a potting station where you can pot them — or we can pot them for you — and really customize your own plant. We have all sorts of little rocks or fossils or little butterfly sticks to decorate the whole thing.”
She plans to utilize the storefront’s big, east-facing windows to grow and propogate starter plants for sale, too. That’s a needed commodity, she said, since the closing of Earthly Delights this year.
Mansel also plans to bring a variety of art classes to the shop.
When it comes to floral arrangements, Mansel is bringing her artistic background into it and learning as she goes.
“Honestly, the arrangements has been the easiest part,” she said. “I design things, and because I worked in the 3-D world for so long, I think I just inherently know what good composition is. It just comes so natural and that’s the one part about this job right now; it doesn’t feel like I’m trying to figure it out.”
Steve Ewing said it came naturally to his wife, too. A Nebraska native, Sharon Ewing started working at Emporia Floral in 1975, where she learned how to make floral arrangements. She left there in 1988 to have her second son, Jacob, and briefly worked at Riverside Gardens before she began making her own arrangements from her back porch in 1993.
Ron Ewing, Sharon’s eldest son, and a friend built a shed to give Sharon more space. She quickly outgrew that area, and she relocated to 1109 Commercial St. — opening the first location of Designs by Sharon. Soon, even that space had grown too small for the popular business, and Sharon moved into 703 Commercial St., where the business stands today. When Sharon died on Sept. 5, 2022, longtime friend Rita Anderson stepped up to keep the store open through the end of the year.
“I think that was the hardest part was her locking up one night and never coming back,” Steve Ewing said. “She loved the community, and the community loved her back.”
“Mom always told us as kids that you should always make one person smile a day,” Ron Ewing added. “That was a motto she lived by and she’d always ask us, ‘Did you make somebody smile?’ And she was making more people than that smile every day.”
Ron said it’s been difficult to know the store has been sitting locked up. Now, he and his father both feel a renewed sense of excitement when it comes to the flower shop.
And with the Ewings’ support, Mansel said she’s confident she can continue, and expand on, Sharon’s legacy.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “We got through Mother’s Day and graduations and that was kind of like trial by fire. Now I feel really confident.”
Designs by Sharon is located at 703 Commercial St. Set store hours are still in the works, but you can call 620-342-6868 or email designsbysharon703@gmail.com for more information.
