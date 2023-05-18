Five Emporia State baseball players were named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators. T.J. Racherbaumer, Kase Johnson, Noah Geekie, Cade Barton, and Hayden Baumwart earned the recognition for the Hornets.
The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify for Academic All-District a student-athlete must have a 3.50 cumulative GPA with at least two completed semesters at their institution and play in at least 50% of the games as a position player or have at least 10.0 innings as a pitcher during the season.
Geekie has a 3.92 GPA in physical education. He was named honorable mention as both a pitcher and an outfielder. On the mound, he pitched a team-high 77.1 innings while tallying 67 strikeouts to just 28 walks. He posted a 5.70 ERA and a record of 6-4 on the season. As an outfielder, Geekie finished the season with a .360 batting average, .976 OPS, seven doubles, three triples, four home runs and 25 RBI. His batting average, OPS and on-base percentage of .416 were all team-highs for the Hornets.
Racherbaumer has a 3.68 GPA in sports leadership. He was the MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2022 as a catcher. This season he threw out an MIAA high 24 base stealers while ranking fourth in stolen bases against. He had five home runs and 28 RBI at the plate while ranking fifth in the MIAA with 33 walks.
Johnson has a 3.99 GPA in health and human performance. He hit .247 in 31 games with 21 starts this season.
Barton has a 3.90 GPA in biology. He had 31 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitcher this season. He appeared in 12 games with six starts.
Baumwart has a 3.54 in chemistry. He was 0-1 in 11 relief appearances for the Hornets.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.