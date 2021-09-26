Hometown barbecue and gourmet funnel cakes came out on top as steady crowds of hungry people came out to the Flinthills Mall for the 2nd annual Food-a-palooza Food Truck Rally Saturday.
The all-day event was deemed a success early on, according to Flinthills Mall marketing manager and event organizer Heather Siebert.
"The turnout today is amazing," she said. "The weather is beautiful, so we're just very happy with how things have gone over today."
Siebert organized the mall's first food truck rally last year and added another food truck event in the spring. The events have proved to be popular and have grown with each incarnation.
"The new trucks this time, they told me, 'Heather, you didn't prepare me for this,'" she said. "I was like, 'I told you it brings a crowd.' This is our third food truck event and our second Food-a-palooza and we've taken notes to improve next time and plans to make it bigger."
Throughout the day, visitors to the rally had a chance to vote for their favorite food truck at the event. Olpe's Lazy Butt BBQ took home the People's Choice Award with its popular pulled pork and brisket.
Owned by Karl and Becky Baker, Lazy Butt BBQ took home the prize for the second year. Becky Baker said the secret to the food truck's success is that it's a family-run endeavor; sons Deven and Ethan also help out with the truck.
"We take pride in everything we sell," she said. "The kids help out a lot. There are times when we argue, but we enjoy being together."
Baker said some of the more popular items on the menu include their pulled pork or brisket loaded nachos and the "hog trough" — a loaded baked potato.
"We do a lot of competitions, so we know we're good, but it's the people also that keep coming back to us," she said.
Siebert said she wasn't surprised to see Lazy Butt BBQ come out on top again this year.
"They are award-winning outside of this event, so I am by no means surprised," she said. "Judging was hard today. Judges had a hard time choosing and people obviously had a hard time choosing."
Livin' Good Holdings, a late addition to the rally, won the Judges' Choice Award with gourmet funnel cakes loaded with fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and more.
The truck, owned by Laurie Wegneka and Jerry Truelove, joined the event just a few days ago. Truelove said Food-a-palooza blew his expectations out of the water.
"We have another event that we could go to if we want to but we're going to finish out this crowd," he said. "I am surprised [at the crowd.] I'm from Burlington and I told Laurie to lower her expectations of what could happen. Emporia made a liar out of made and I'm very happy, but this is a small community and not what you'd expect with the crowds like you have in Topeka. We're very happy with our crowds."
Truelove said they were surprised to take home the Judges' Choice Award with so many other options available.
"They brought the most beautiful curly fries and gourmet funnel cake, which was the winning choice for the judges," Siebert said. "
Wegneka said she's been trying to up the game when it comes to funnel cake.
"We'd really like to break into the market of specialized funnel cakes and I'd like to see more gourmet funnel cakes in the area," she said.
Wegneka said while "99% of the time" people will just want powdered sugar, she an offer about 50 different varieties. She also adds flavorings to the batter, which fries up thicker than other batters as well.
"I don't think that's your typical state fair funnel cake," she said. "We've experimented, and the truth is, we've eaten way too many funnel cakes."
