Follow Wednesday’s action by the Emporia City Commission to approve a branding agreement with Emporia State University on the 12th Avenue water tower, The Emporia Gazette heard concerns about the color scheme potentially causing issues with water quality.
More specifically, some readers were concerned that the chloramine content found in the city’s drinking water could boil away in the hot, summer months, due to its black and gold color scheme. The city uses chloromine as part of the water treatment process.
City communications manager Christine Torrens said these concerns were already mitigated during the design process.
“The City of Emporia has taken the situation under consideration and has adjusted the color scheme to ensure water quality and safety,” she said. “The design presented in the commission agenda packet included the color scheme change to address this concern.”
Torrens said the design includes a gold top to “mitigate heat concerns.”
Further, the city doesn’t base water quality on temperature.
“Water quality is not based upon temperature, but rather the chemical levels in the water to include chloramine residual, pH, free ammonia, and bacteriological samples,” Torrens said. “City staff monitors these chemical levels to ensure water safety meets or exceeds KDHE standards.”
As The Gazette reported Wednesday, the city’s 10-year, $75,000 deal with ESU allows the university to paint and display a mural depicting ESU branding on the water tower located at 812 E. 12th Ave., beginning Jan. 1, 2024. An announcement about the pending deal was made on the city’s social media earlier this week with mixed reactions.
City Manager Trey Cocking said the process began in Dec. 2020 when the city began having discussions about repainting the water tank’s elevated storage tank, which now reads “Emporia.” Former Commissioner Rob Gilligan encouraged Cocking to have conversations with ESU about partnering with the city for some sort of branding on the tower.
“ESU was excited to partner with us from the get-go,” Cocking said. “ ... I think everyone was excited for something beyond the traditional water tower look.”
Cocking was also directed to reach out to other agencies, such as the All-Veterans Memorial Committee, to see if other groups might be interested in partnering on the project. While he did have discussions with other groups, Cocking said ultimately, ESU was the only entity willing to cover the cost of a water tower mural.
Cocking told The Gazette that ESU’s $75,000 price is roughly the cost of putting the mural on the water tower. The mural was designed by Wichita-based designers BRICKMOB.
“ESU is basically paying the cost of doing the upgrade,” he said.
Cocking said the city did consider other options, but at the same time, believes promoting the local university is beneficial for the city as well.
“When you look at Pittsburg, they very much highlight Pittsburg State. Same with Fort Hays,” he said. “That was an early-on desire, even predating this commission, was to highlight Emporia State. Is there something we can do with Emporia State? It doesn’t mean there isn’t something else we can do at other locations. We did reach out to the All-Veterans Memorial to see what they thought, and they decided to pass on the opportunity.”
Cocking said he also wanted to avoid a situation where a request for proposals was sent out and the highest bidder was a large company.
“I wanted to avoid a situation where we went out and did RFP and we ended up with Progressive.com sitting on the water tower,” he said. “It becomes commercialized, and it’s not a billboard. ... And Emporia State had an early interest in this project.”
Cocking pointed out that this does not prevent the city from honoring veterans in other ways and in different projects.
“This is just one tower. We have two towers and maybe it would make sense to do something on [the other one] when it needs repainted,” he said. “In the past we have gone with ‘Emporia’ on the water towers because it’s easy. That doesn’t mean it’s the best answer.”
Torrens told The Gazette that the city did not receive any formal feedback about the design. Any feedback would have been presented prior to the discussion and vote.
Additionally, no members of the public showed up for public comment during Wednesday’s meeting.
Cocking encouraged people to engage with the democratic process, either by showing up for city meetings, or calling or emailing the city with questions and comments. City commission meeting agendas are uploaded to www.emporiaks.gov the Monday prior to a meeting.
“[On Monday] that was very much a pending agenda item,” he said. “Obviously anytime we have agenda items, if folks don’t understand something, I would encourage them to call my office and we’re more than happy to walk through how we got there. ... We do share all the comments that we get with commissioners.”
You can reach Cocking’s office at 620-343-4251.
(1) comment
Mixed reviews ,,, there just ickybods,, can’t wait for the new look ,, also hope they light it up !
