Allisyn Weiss

Allisyn Weiss dives at the Emporia Invite on March 21.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls swim team finished fourth at the Topeka West Invite at Hummer Sports Park on Wednesday.

The Lady Spartans finished with a team score of 215. Washburn Rural won the event with a 501.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.