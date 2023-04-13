The Emporia High School girls swim team finished fourth at the Topeka West Invite at Hummer Sports Park on Wednesday.
The Lady Spartans finished with a team score of 215. Washburn Rural won the event with a 501.
Allisyn Weiss finished second in diving with a score of 227.15. Alison Brown finished fourth and fifth in the 500 and 200 free with times of 6:45.92 and 2:27.34.
The 200-free relay team of Ryan Peak, Jacey Stutler, Arianna Hamilton and Brown finished third with a time of 1:58.67.
Emporia will be back in action on Friday, April 14 in Haysville.
Emporia Top Finishers
200 medley relay: 10. Brooke Monroe, Camryn Spafford, Adeiah Heffner, Jacey Stutler – 2:31.36
200 free: 5. Alison Brown – 2:27.34
200 IM: 14. Camryn Spafford – 3:14.18
50 free: 7. Ryan Peak – 29.22
Diving: 2. Allisyn Weiss – 227.15
100 fly: 11. Adeiah Heffner – 1:39.52
100 free: 6. Ryan Peak – 1:05.65
500 free: 4. Alison Brown – 6:45.92
200 free relay: 3. Ryan Peak, Jacey Stutler, Arianna Hamilton, Alison Brown – 1:58.67
100 back: 13. Brooke Monroe – 1:21.28
100 breast: 12. Camryn Spafford – 1:36.20
400 free relay: 6. Ryan Peak, Brooke Monroe, Arianna Hamilton, Alison Brown – 4:33.46
