In a game that featured seven home runs, the Emporia State baseball team came up short as they dropped the midweek series finale to Pittsburg State 13-8 on Tuesday evening.
Both teams were retired quickly in the first inning, with just one baserunner in the inning, before Pittsburg State struck first in the bottom of the second. A solo home run from Cade Clemons gave the Gorillas a 1-0 lead.
Mason Sturdy responded with a solo home run in the third inning that tied the game before the Gorillas regained a 2-1 advantage in the bottom half.
A pair of runs for Pittsburg State expanded the lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning before Emporia State rallied to take a 5-4 in the top of the fifth. With one out, Patryk Hernandez tripled before scoring on a Mason Sturdy RBI single to make the score 4-2. With two outs, Brenden Tauber was hit by a pitch that brought up Kadyn Williams. Williams hit a three-run home run to right field that put Emporia State ahead 5-4.
A two-out RBI single in the fifth followed by a two-out solo home run by Karson Coffee in the sixth gave Pittsburg State a 6-5 lead over the Hornets.
The Gorillas would add two more to their lead in the seventh with a two-run home run from Ryan Koval as the Hornets trailed 8-5 entering the eighth inning.
In the eighth, Noah Geekie recorded a leadoff single and Jake Daneff drew a pinch-hit walk with one out. Following a strikeout, Mason Sturdy stepped to the plate with two outs and lifted his second home run of the game, a three-run home run to left field that knotted the game at 8.
Pittsburg State responded with five runs on four hits in the eighth to build a 13-8 lead. The Hornets recorded one baserunner but were held scoreless in the ninth.
Sturdy went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored. Williams had a home run and three RBI and Geekie went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.
Emporia State (15-24, 9-15 MIAA) returns to action on Friday, April 14 as they begin the Turnpike Tussle against Washburn from Topeka. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 5 p.m. from Falley Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.