Each year, The Emporia Gazette looks back at some of the top stories of the previous 365 days.
2020 brought more bad news than good, and so, this year we have decided to flip the script and bring you the Editor's Choice Top 10.
These are our top 10 picks of the good things that happened in our community, to serve as a reminder that 2020 wasn't always filled with negative headlines and statistics.
In today’s edition of The Gazette, we feature numbers 1 - 5 of our top stories for the year. These are stories of hope, perseverance, growth and community. The stories that served to bring us all together during the hard days, made us laugh and smile.
Because really, the last thing we need right now is to do is rehash all the bad news all over again.
