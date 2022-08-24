If someone tries to tell you there's “no weather” in Emporia right now, remember: sunshine, light wind and warm temperatures also are weather.
Quiet weather admittedly doesn't get a lot of attention. But that's what the Emporia area will have through the end of the week. Sunshine will dominate the days, with the temperature slowly rising.
The high at Emporia Municipal Airport Tuesday was 87 degrees for the third day in a row. Only one day in the last eight has been hotter than 90.
But that could change Wednesday afternoon, as the forecast high is 91. Thursday and Friday should be closer to 95.
The next chance for rain is still for this weekend. A 20% chance exists Saturday afternoon, rising to 40% Saturday night and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.