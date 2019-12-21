EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• The Emporia Police Department for working diligently and quickly to arrest five individuals in connection with recent drive-by shootings in Emporia.
• Bobbi Mlynar for her nearly nine years of service to the community through her role on the Emporia City Commission.
• Emporia High senior Hayden Pauls for signing a National Letter of Intent to play football at Division I Iowa State University.
• The family and loved ones of Jerry Karr as they mourn a man who made a difference in Emporia and all of Kansas.
• Hetlinger Developmental Services for providing consumers with so many opportunities, along with Katie Just for her music therapy program.
• The Emporia Public Library for celebrating 150 years of continuous service to the community.
• The more than 500 students who graduated from Emporia State University with graduate or undergraduate degrees last weekend.
• Emporian Braxton Higgins for his incredible accomplishment of winning a gold medal at the 2019 World Trampoline and Tumbling Age Group Competition in Tokyo.
• Members of the Cottonwood Falls Fire Department and Photographer Geneva Cahoone for creating a fun and creative fundraiser through their calendar.
• Marilyn Renteria and Brian DeWitt for their new positions at Emporia State Bank.
• Kaila Mock for opening Trox Gallery and Gifts as the first business in Emporia Main Street's incubator space.
• Northern Heights FCCLA for delivering toys to Children's Mercy in Kansas.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
