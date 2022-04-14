Rain may have come on Tuesday. But a fire-related warning is out again on Thursday.
The National Weather Service has much of northeast Kansas under a red flag warning from 12:00-9:00 p.m. That includes Chase and Lyon Counties.
“Gusty winds and dry air will create extreme fire danger,” an alert from Topeka said early Thursday. “Avoid activities with open flames or sparks.”
In Emporia, the southwest wind could gust as high as 32 miles per hour. The relative humidity could drop as low as 18%.
A recording station three miles northwest of Emporia reached the freezing mark Thursday morning with a low of 32 degrees. But the airport's low was only 34.
The rest of the week should be mild, with a high Thursday of 64 in Emporia and a Friday high of 69. A chance for rain returns Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.