The Emporia High School volleyball team split a triangular against Great Bend and Hillsboro on Thursday night.
The Lady Spartans defeated Great Bend in two sets, 25-21, 25-22 before dropping to Hillsboro, 19-25, 23-25.
“I know they are a really good team,” head coach Ping Wang said about Hillsboro. “I watched their film all day. I think they served tough and we struggled to receive. I thought we were ready, but I’m glad we came back and played better at the end.”
Hillsboro is the top-ranked 2A school in the state and has only lost once all season. Emporia was down in both sets and battled back to make each one close. Wang feels her team can take something from that.
“This was a great experience for them,” Wang said. “All season, we’ve been playing pretty well and we haven’t been down by that much too often. But I was glad to see the girls not give up and come back like they did.”
Delaney Adams, Arianna Hamilton and Rebecca Snyder were honored before the Hillsboro match on senior night. Wang said all three of them have been good leaders this year.
“All three of our seniors played varsity last year, so they are the ones that had experience at this level,” Wang said. “They’ve all been stepping up as leaders this year.”
Emporia is now 22-7 on the season and will play a triangular in Topeka on Oct. 11.
