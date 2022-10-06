EHS volleyball seniors 2022

Seniors Delaney Adams, Arianna Hamilton and Rebecca Snyder with their families as they were honored at senior night on Thursday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School volleyball team split a triangular against Great Bend and Hillsboro on Thursday night.

The Lady Spartans defeated Great Bend in two sets, 25-21, 25-22 before dropping to Hillsboro, 19-25, 23-25.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.