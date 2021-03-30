From thriving hubs of social activity to minimally staffed, low-contact carryout operations, many area restaurants had to pivot to new business models in 2020.
Do-B’s was the first restaurant in Emporia to close its dining room after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic.
“Nobody knew anything so we wanted to err on the side of caution and make sure we were doing everything we could to curb this thing,” Daryn Bontrager, owner of Do-B’s, said.
The overnight change in how to do business was challenging for even the most established eateries. Balancing community health and safety needs with a responsibility to their employees required ingenuity and perseverance.
“This last year has been pretty stressful in regards to keeping people employed and enough business that I could have a good staff without having to lay people off,” Bobby Doudican, owner of Bobby D’s Merchant St BBQ, said. “The community of Emporia and the surrounding area have eased that burden for me by supporting us through carryout and curbside orders.”
While Bobby D’s and Do-B’s already offered carryout service, the sudden increase in orders meant implementing new processes and reallocating resources. Bontrager closed his restaurant for three days to evaluate what needed to change.
“We needed a few days to get our arms around the whole thing,” he said. “We had the opportunity to remain open because we had the drive-thru window which we weren’t using at all at that time, so it was a matter of communicating with our employees and making decisions about how to move forward.”
That unused drive-thru window, a relic of the building’s previous life as a Dairy Queen, became the portal to Do-B’s signature burgers, phillys and po-boys. Bontrager added a second register, online ordering and another phone line, stocked up on to-go containers, streamlined the menu and reopened for business.
The community responded.
“It was an incredible year to see the community step up and support not just our business but all businesses,” Bontrager said. “And it wasn’t just individuals. Companies like Simmons, Hopkins, Hill’s and Camoplast have put in large catering orders to support their staff. They were taking the time to bring in lunches and dinners for their employees which also supported our economic health.”
Those large orders were particularly helpful in offsetting the loss of business from canceled events that normally bring thousands of people to Emporia, all needing to eat. Bontrager noted that initiatives like EmporiYUM and Emporia Main Street’s Eat Lunch Local also made a difference in the past year by incentivizing supporting local restaurants.
“We kept almost all of our restaurants open and that’s remarkable for a community our size,” he said. “We [restaurant owners] talk to each other and knowing that the community stepped up to support us is huge. The thanks that we all have for our community is immeasurable. The warmth in my heart, I can’t even explain.”
Doudican also expressed gratitude to the community for supporting local restaurants.
“It’s not really surprising because I grew up here and that’s the way it’s always been, but we haven’t seen it on this scale before,” he said. “It makes me proud to live in Emporia.”
Part of that support came from Emporia Main Street, an organization both Bontrager and Doudican credited with providing information, guidance and support over the past year.
“Emporia Main Street has helped us greatly,” Doudican said. “We were fortunate and received a community grant which was very much appreciated. It helped keep our doors open and our staff employed during the most challenging part of the past year.”
“Casey and Jessica at Main Street have been instrumental for many of our local restaurants and businesses during this year,” Bontrager said. “They communicated with us about grants and kept us up to date on so much information. They walked us through applying for assistance and finding resources. I can’t thank them enough.”
Bontrager also noted the value of having a local wholesaler in town.
“EVCO saved us,” he said. “I don’t know if you remember early on when there were shortages of a lot of items, not just food but other supplies restaurants use. EVCO did everything possible to make sure we got what we needed so we could stay open.”
With the possibility of returning to business as usual on the horizon, decisions about when to open or expand in-person dining are the next hurdle for restauranteurs.
Bobby D’s dining room reopened several months ago with limited seating and masks required unless eating or drinking. Doudican said he hopes to add a few more tables once community health regulations allow it but even after the local mask mandate expires, Bobby D’s will require masks until such a time that he and his staff and the community feel comfortable without them.
“If one person comes in and doesn’t feel comfortable, hey, let’s respect them. What’s the big deal, put on a mask. That’s the way I see it,” he said.
Bontrager does not have a confirmed date for reopening the Do-B’s dining room. The layout of the restaurant — small space, open kitchen — makes it difficult for customers to socially distance effectively. He is waiting for updated city, county and state guidelines and listening to his staff and customers.
“Our carryout business is supporting us which makes it easier to not open the dining room and wait until our employees and consumers feel safe,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.