OLPE — It was Eagle on Eagle Thursday evening as Olpe High School locked up with Uniontown High School in a Class 1A state playoff game.
The contest lasted two quarters and some change, with Olpe upending the Uniontown Eagles, 70–8, and notching its seventh win of the season. There wasn’t much to the game. The excitement was Olpe-heavy as the Eagles scored six offensive touchdowns, one pick-six and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. The only excitement off the field seemed to be the Uniontown cheerleaders’ obligatory shouts and joy when their team carried the ball. Especially, when Uniontown reached the end zone for a moral victory.
Except for a few penalties, Olpe executed well in all three phases of the game. Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said while watching film last week, they noticed some fundamental weaknesses and focused on correcting those during the week.
“I think tonight they went back to the basics and did some of those things pretty well,” he said. “And I think we’re going to see it on film when we watch that those little things make a difference.”
The Eagles allowed 200 rushing yards last week but were on point Thursday night. Their tackling and lateral speed on defense contained the other Eagles and forced them to make something happen between the tackles. However, Uniontown didn’t adjust with much creativity, and Olpe easily shut down their offense.
The offense played machine-like, scoring on most possessions. Quarterback Truman Bailey played well, throwing three touchdown passes and running for another.
“Offensively, I think Truman had a good night,” Schmidt said. “Hopefully, he can gain some confidence in throwing the ball. As far as completions and that kind of stuff, I thought this is one of the best he’s had. It’s a good time to be doing that.”
The Eagles will face Pleasanton High School — whom they shut out during the regular season — or Erie High School next week in regional playoff action.
Third-quarter play was a formality, as this game had ended well before the third period began. But for good measure, if that’s apropos, Blake Redeker scored on a 31-yard outside run, and Dexton Hoelting added a 12-yard TD run, making the score 70-0.
Most of the scoring occurred in the second quarter. On the first play of the period, running back Blake Redeker bounced a 4-yard run outside and into the end zone, giving the Eagles a 20-0 lead. Bailey recorded his TD run after a Uniontown interception, maneuvering around the edge for an 18-yard score. Blake Redeker then logged another touchdown on a 27-yard end zone scamper. Olpe’s next points came from the defense when Blake Redeker picked a deep ball and pitched it to Ethan Redeker, who took it to the house along the sideline. The Eagles stretched their lead to 41 points. Before the half ended, the special teams got in on the scoring action. Blake Redeker recovered a fumble on a kickoff and ran it to the house. The halftime score was 55-0.
Bailey threw two of his TD passes in the first quarter, hitting Blake Redeker in the flat, and the explosive back did the rest. His next touchdown pass was a 9-yard throw to Ethan Redeker.
