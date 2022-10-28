OLPE — It was Eagle on Eagle Thursday evening as Olpe High School locked up with Uniontown High School in a Class 1A state playoff game.

The contest lasted two quarters and some change, with Olpe upending the Uniontown Eagles, 70–8, and notching its seventh win of the season. There wasn’t much to the game. The excitement was Olpe-heavy as the Eagles scored six offensive touchdowns, one pick-six and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. The only excitement off the field seemed to be the Uniontown cheerleaders’ obligatory shouts and joy when their team carried the ball. Especially, when Uniontown reached the end zone for a moral victory.

