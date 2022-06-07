More than 4,000 cyclists and countless fans and spectators poured into Emporia last week for the annual Unbound Gravel races.
Christopher Schroeder, a professional gravel cyclist who placed 17th overall in the 100-mile race and 11th in the men’s pro-open, said his experience with Unbound Gravel this year was the best yet.
“It was awesome,” Schroeder said. “It was really fun. It was a dynamic race, which is kind of a rare thing for gravel to have. I don’t know how to put it, like, it was a race where things were always happening, and it was like a proper race where people were, you know, taking off the front and trying to go solo and being chased and there’s a lot going on which you don’t always get with a gravel race.”
While the race day weather was cool enough that riders didn’t overheat, they did get caught in a rainstorm. Schroeder said he didn’t mind the weather, and that the rain just added to the fun.
“It was really a fun event even though it rained,” Chris said. “I was like, really happy with the weather for us on the one hundred, because the first like three or four hours it was kinda like overcast. The temperature was nice and then the last few hours it started to rain, but I don’t know, it just made the course kind of more fun and a little bit more epic.”
Kelly Servinski, the owner of tutti gravel inn in Clinton, British Columbia, was also caught in the rain and said while it made the conditions a bit more hazardous, it did not dampen the views.
“He said it was kind of mayhem out there with people crashing and the mud and rain and all that,” Erin Servinski, Kelly’s wife and business partner, said. “[Kelly] thought the Flint Hills were just spectacular; they’re super beautiful and he really enjoyed the ride overall.”
Kelly placed 106th overall in the 200-mile race and fifth in his age group.
“The race went well,” Erin said. “I mean, he had two flats, so he dealt with mechanical [issues], but ended up being fifth in his age category so obviously, yeah, could have done better if it wasn’t for the mechanical, but everybody is dealing with the same kind of potential issues out there, so overall, pretty happy with how it went.”
In addition to racing in the 200-mile race, Erin and Kelly also ran a booth during the All Things Gravel Expo, and said their experience with Unbound Gravel was a positive one.
“It was awesome,” she said. “We’re really, really happy we came and, you know, as a small business in Canada, we connected with a lot of people that we otherwise would not have. So overall, with the Expo we feel like, yeah, it was, it was successful for us and definitely worth the three full days of driving to get here.”
Both Erin Servinski and Schroeder also enjoyed their time in Emporia and getting to know the locals and other racers.
“The people of Emporia are super friendly. I can’t say enough about Shawn Honea from IM Design. He has just been so welcoming and we met a lot of people, locals through him,” she said. “Emporia is a great place to come for gravel racing.”
“This is my second year at Unbound Gravel, and I have had way more fun this year,” Schroeder said. “I felt like there was a lot more community engagement, like I took part in two big group rides, one from Gravel City Roasters and one from [Chamois Butt’r] and those were really fun. I felt like I just got to take part in more social events this year, which, well it’s just cool.”
In addition to the official events, Schroeder said staying at the fairgrounds with other riders was a highlight of his trip.
“Just staying at the fairgrounds is another big one that I did this year versus last year, and being able to stay there with like, the big community people and then like, ride to the race site was another big gain I really enjoyed,” Schroeder said.
