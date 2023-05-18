The Lyon County Commission approved multiple purchases and an educational appropriation during a short meeting Thursday morning.
A $72,650 appropriation was allocated to Flint Hills Technical College as part of the county’s economic support of local higher education institutions. County controller Dan Williams said the appropriation has been approved in the budget.
The commission approved the emergency repair to Chiller #2, on the west side of the courthouse. Facilities manager Robbie Weiss said the current chiller, which is around 20 years old, is leaking Freon and needs to be taken care of quickly. The estimated price for the repair is $17,365.62
Commissioners also approved a two-year cost proposal for quality assurance and training services from Community Solutions for $57,600. The cost will be covered by Kansas Department Of Corrections grant funds and agency reimbursements. No county funds will be used.
Next, the commission approved a quote from Gamma Scientific Inc., DBA RoadVista, for a Model 922-1 Field Retro-reflectometer and accessories for an estimated amount of $9,285 to be paid from the Road and Bridge fund. County engineer Chip Woods said the current retro-reflectometer is too old to get parts for anymore.
Checking the reflectivity of signs within the county every year is a federal requirement. The retro-reflectometer will record the date, time and geographic location of the signs, as well as measure the reflection of the signs.
Lastly, the county approved renewing the Sonicwall firewall support for the courthouse and extension office for two years for a total of $7,112.56.
