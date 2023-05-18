Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission approved multiple purchases and an educational appropriation during a short meeting Thursday morning.

A $72,650 appropriation was allocated to Flint Hills Technical College as part of the county’s economic support of local higher education institutions. County controller Dan Williams said the appropriation has been approved in the budget.

