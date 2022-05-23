The Emporia Public Library will hold a public forum tomorrow, May 24 to meet Maggie McKeithan, a finalist for the Director position at the library.
The forum, which is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. in the large meeting room, will be a chance for McKeithan to meet library staff and the public, share ideas for the library and answer questions.
McKeithan is currently the public library Director at Spring Lake District Library in Spring Lake, Michigan.
The Emporia Public Library is located at 110 E. 6th Ave. For more information, please contact the library at 620-340-6451 or visit emporialibrary.org.
