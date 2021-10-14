A woman from Westphalia died late Wednesday when her vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle in Anderson County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Odyessie Allen, 31, died at the scene. She apparently crossed the center line on a road three miles southeast of Westphalia around 5:40 p.m.
The driver of the other car was Valorie Stewart, 49, of Kincaid. She was taken to an Overland Park hospital with potential serious injuries.
