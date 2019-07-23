I will make this short. President Trump is charging the Washington Post with presidential harassment.
What it is, isn’t relevant to my post.
What is relevant, regarding presidential harassment, where does Lying Donald Trump’s telling the world that Barack Obama was not born in the United States — and that story went on for a long time — including being revived by Trump in the 2016 election campaign.
Then, one day, Trump called the media in to make an announcement: That President Obama was born in the United States. Took No Questions.
Trump had said he had investigators on the ground in Hawaii. This wasn’t something he overheard say, Trump insisted Obama was not born in the United States. Period.
I am angry at Obama and the Democrats, and the Media for never talking about this! Trump’s insisting that Obama was not born in the United States is a lie. A flat-out lie. Yet, no one will say it.
That was the “original fake news!” Yes, Obama was not born in America is a lie, total fake news, but, the stupid media never called him on it.
The media just sits there, as well as the Democrats, and take Trump’s lies.
Gary Lukert
Emporia
