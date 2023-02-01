Swimming has become more than a passion for Emporia High School graduate Jordan Metz.
The 2016 graduate has been the head coach at Washburn Rural High School in Topeka since 2020. Her passion for coaching was initially discovered her freshman year in college at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
“It really became more on my radar when I was a freshman in college,” Metz said. “I ended up having to redshirt my very first year and I think that was when it started to hit me that I only had four years left and knew I was really going to miss the sport. But some of my teammates told me there was a coaching minor at Northern State and I looked into it and talked to my advisor. That's when I added that coaching minor to my degree.”
Swimming has been part of the Metz family for years. Jordan, now 25, began swimming competitively when she was eight years old. Her father, Phil, who assists current Emporia head coach Jamie Dawson, would bring her to her older sister Katie’s practices. That’s when it became evident that swimming was going to be a passion of hers.
“My dad would take me to my sister’s swim practices,” Metz said. “I’d sit in the bleachers with him and I would have to sit in his lap because I would creep up to the edge of the pool and try to actually get in. So, that was when I was no longer allowed to watch my sister's practices.”
Metz rode that passion to a strong high school career where she qualified for state in multiple individual events her senior year. But there was an adjustment early on as she was getting acclimated to the high school environment.
“The first couple of years were kind of rough because I was still getting used to being a high school student," Metz said. "But overall, the atmosphere was very good. I really liked being coached under Bob and Lynette Yevak. They were amazing coaches and I now look up to both of them as a coach myself.”
It was Metz’s senior year when Dawson and her father took over the program, and it was a special experience for both father and daughter to share together.
“I highly respect both of them as coaches and teachers,” Metz said. “My senior year was the most fun because I had a goal to qualify for every individual event at state and I ended up doing that, which was really fun and exciting because not only did my whole family get to experience it, but my dad got to be a part of the journey as my assistant coach.”
For Metz, it was not awkward to have her father as a high school coach, because they would have conversations throughout the years after practice anyway.
“It honestly wasn't much of a change because he picked me up from practice when I was a kid and asked me how practice went,” Metz said. “We would talk about it and he would be like, ‘well it's good for you, because of this’ and I was like, ‘that's exactly what my coach would tell me.’ I think it was just more real that I actually had to call him coach.”
Metz focused on the 200 IM, the 100 backstroke and the 500 freestyle her first three years. But she got to broaden her horizons as a senior, which she enjoyed even if she wasn’t good at some of those events.
“I think that's why my senior year was a little bit more fun because I got to do a little bit of everything,” Metz said. “I got to do the 100 butterfly a couple of times and the 100 breaststroke, two events that I'm really not the best at. As a distance swimmer, I was not very good at the 50 freestyle but getting to do that a couple of times was fun.”
Going to college in South Dakota was “very cold.” But it was an eye-opening experience for Metz as there is no high school swimming there, so she got to meet a lot of people who were very passionate about the sport, which she enjoyed.
Metz lives with her fiancé in Topeka. The Washburn Rural position opened up in 2020 as the pandemic was in its earliest stages, so things did not happen right away.
“Everything kind of happened as the world fell apart,” Metz said. “I actually finished my senior year of college at home. I was applying for things throughout the summer and I think it was around the start of the school year when the assistant position opened up at Washburn. I applied and didn't hear anything for a long time, so I found a different job and didn't think anything of it. But one day, the AD gave me a call and asked if I wanted to interview for the head coaching position. I did so and got the job.”
Metz works during the day at David’s Bridal in Topeka as an alteration specialist, where she fixes wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses. She then coaches the high school team in the afternoon before going to help the Topeka Swim Association and coach the 10 and under group at night. It’s quite a diverse group to work with over the course of a day.
“I go from working with adult women to working with high school boys to working with 10 and unders, so my days are very eventful,” Metz said.
But swimming is Metz’s passion, and she hopes to coach the sport for as long as she can.
“I think my end goal would be to be a college head coach,” Metz said. “But I love coaching and I'm just very happy that I get to do it every day.”
