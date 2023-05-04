Two Emporia High School teams will be competing on Thursday.
The boys golf team will be at the Junction City Invitational at Rolling Meadows Golf Course.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
The team is coming off a third-place showing at Monday’s Centennial League Tournament. Caden Massey felt the team just had a bad day and will be able to bounce back.
“I think we just had a rough day,” Massey said. “We are usually more consistent, so I think we’ll be just fine.”
Head coach Rick Eckert said the team has been working on the short game in practice.
“We clearly identified some things we need to work on and we’re spending some time working on getting those things done,” Eckert said. “Hopefully, it’ll start to pay some dividends at Junction City because we’re coming up on regional here pretty soon.”
The track Circle Invitational in Towanda has been postponed.
