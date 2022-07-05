Emporia State graduate Sam Hengeli had quite the college experience.
The Olathe native started his collegiate career at Barton Community College in the Fall of 2016, but transferred to Johnson County Community College the following spring to be closer to home. He arrived at Emporia State in the Fall of 2018 and graduated with his Bachelor’s in sports leadership and recreation with a minor in coaching last winter.
Hengeli ran cross country and track in college. But basketball was his passion growing up. He used sports as a way to develop his endurance and stamina and decided to try track during his junior year of high school to try something new. He took to it pretty quickly.
“I started putting down pretty quick times, especially in the mile,” Hengeli said. “My first mile was 5:22 and I ended up cutting that down to 4:49. I ran varsity my junior year during my first year of track. It just didn’t seem like I was going to get any opportunities in basketball. But in cross country/track, I saw there could be some opportunities to run in college, so I pursued it.”
Two of Hengeli’s high school teammates, Jared Reinke and Lucas Shryock, were running at Emporia State. When his time at Johnson County ended, they wanted him to come to Emporia.
But his time at Emporia was memorable for the wrong reasons.
“During the indoor season, I suffered a stress fracture in my tibia and was on crutches for three weeks,” Hengeli said. “It took me a little while to start walking again once I got off them and getting that routine back was very difficult. Then I suffered the flu during the indoor season of 2020 prior to the pandemic canceling everything and last fall I had pneumonia, which pretty much shut down my COVID year. I had some very unfortunate luck during my time at Emporia State with injuries and illnesses.
“We were also living in a house on Rural Street which was mice-infested. We tried to get it fixed but the mice just became too much. It was a terrible situation and I hope nobody ever has to go through something like that.”
All the missed time, and housing issues, weighed on him, and Hengeli debated going back to Emporia State after the pandemic canceled sports and moved everything online. But he stuck it out and found refuge through the ESU Catholic Center. That’s when things started to turn around.
“When we had the season get canceled for COVID, I really didn’t want to go back to school,” Hengeli said. “I thought it wouldn’t be as fun because we couldn’t do much at all. But I knew I didn’t have many options if I left Emporia. I just got to a point where I knew no one was going to save me, so I had to buckle down and find some other opportunities.
“I got heavily involved with the Didde Catholic Campus Center. I always went to Mass on Sundays but during that time, I started going during the week and really began to bond with people. I connected with one of my good friends who ran a Bible study, so I joined with a couple of my teammates. It was really helpful to get me spiritually and mentally correct through bonding with other people who shared the same faith and compete in the same sport as I do. I also got more involved with FCA (The Fellowship of Christian Athletes). Those things really helped out and that’s how I was able to get through a lot of those tough points.”
Hengeli’s sister lives in Portland, Oregon and they planned a trip to Eugene when he went to visit her last year to see Hayward Field, one of the top track and field facilities in the world. After seeing it in person, he was determined to find an opportunity to work there one day, and that dream came true.
“I found out about this high school national outdoor meet (Nike Outdoor Nationals) through a friend who coaches one of the teams that has been there the last two years,” Hengeli said. “I emailed the meet director and asked if I could volunteer. I just wanted an opportunity and it ended up presenting itself.
“I got to experience the ‘Hayward Magic’ as they call it and they brought me back again this year. I helped set up tents, put Gatorade in the coolers, and worked on the track. Just things that needed to get done for the meet to go on. It’s a very unique opportunity. I saw a lot of great athletes and definitely some future Olympians that we will see for the US in 2024, 2028, and beyond.”
Hengeli is back in Olathe helping his dad working in the warehouse at his company while doing some coaching on the side at a youth track club called Hot Feet Track Club in Overland Park. While he’s not sure what direction he wants to go in life, he’s using this time to work on a podcast with his friend, Steven Abramo, called The Sports Mecca podcast.
“I’ve had opportunities to interview former players, current broadcasters, and current college athletes,” Hengeli said. “It’s been a blessing to be able to do that with Steven and get to meet and hear about the stories of some of these great people who have had great experiences athletically, and in life in general.”
We are all human and everyone has something that they are going through. Hengeli encourages others to be open with their experiences.
“Keep staying persistent and keep finding activities that’ll get you physically, mentally, and spiritually in it,” Hengeli said. “Those opportunities at Hayward Field would not have happened if I didn’t go back to Emporia State. It’s important to talk to people and don’t be afraid to share what you’re going through. There’s always going to be somebody there for you and just continue to keep the faith up and keep on going every single day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.