When Jesse and Beth Wilson of Thurston’s Plus heard the news of the broken window of the UH-1H Huey helicopter at the All Veterans Memorial, they wanted to help.
On Monday morning, the couple presented a check for $1,000 toward the repair of the window to All Veteran’s Memorial Committee members Ed Rathke and Ron Whitney.
“Our concern is that it needs to be (fixed) before Veteran’s Day,” Beth said. “That’s huge. We are the founding city of Veteran’s Day. We just decided (that) we needed to do something.”
“We need to give back to the community that gives to us,” Jesse said. “We appreciate everything that the veterans have done and are doing today, and in the future. What more respect can you show than do what you can do to help. We just needed to get the ball rolling and it sounded like it worked. I’m glad it did.”
The window was damaged in an apparent act of vandalism on July 4. The helicopter has been a part of the All Veteran’s Memorial since 1999.
Even though funds are being gathered toward fixing the window, the Wilsons said it won’t be a quick fix. The All-Veterans Committee is estimating it will cost about $2,500.
“The helicopter technically belongs to the government,” Beth said. “It has to be done for specifications. It’s going to take time for it to be accomplished by Veteran’s Day. It’s not going to be a two-week project.”
