Kona Panis has signed a four-year, $500,000 commitment with Dynamic Discs in one of the largest announced FPO contracts in disc golf history.
The contract includes multiple tour series discs, a signature disc to launch next year, a signature bag and an incentive structure tied to tournament finishes and milestones.
Panis, 23, was previously signed with Innova. About halfway through her last season, Team Dynamic Discs director Eric McCabe had told her that, if she ever needed anything, to reach out — especially if she was open to new opportunities.
Then she heard about Kristin Tattar’s multi-year record-breaking $125,000 contract with Latitude 64 — a sister company to Dynamic Discs. Unhappy with how her talks were panning out with her current sponsor, Panis reached out to McCabe.
“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s big money for women in our sport,’” she said. “I reached out to Eric and I was like, ‘I just saw this contract with Kristin, is that something that Dynamic Discs could do for me?’ Eric said they could probably do something in that ballpark.”
But while the money was selling point, Panis said signing with Dynamic Discs gives her a wider platform as an FPO. And for someone hoping to grow more women in the sport, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
“If you had told me when I was a kid like, ‘Oh, you’re going to be a professional athlete and all these people are going to be excited about you,’ it would have been like, ‘Whatever, you guys are crazy,’” she said. “It’s a moment, it’s a milestone for me and it’s just really exciting.”
Dynamic Discs founder and CEO Jeremy Rusco said Panis is exactly the type of player Team Dynamic Discs looks for.
“She’s very charismatic on the course and, as a young professional, you can tell that she’s got a bright future ahead of herself where we think that she’s got the opportunity to win multiple world championships over the coming years,” he said.
Rusco said Panis’s popularity on social media was also a big draw.
“She’s super likable and has a big influence on social media, which is something that few people have,” he said. “We definitely can tell that people want to gravitate to her and tune in to whatever she’s doing.”
Rusco said Dynamic Discs is excited to work with Panis to support and grow more women in disc golf. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if Emporia added a women’s-only competition in the coming years, after already hosting the Professional World Championships and Junior Worlds.
He said it’s been evident over the last few years that player contracts were starting to edge up into the six and seven figure range, though when he founded the company 16 years ago he never would have dreamed it.
“We’re thrilled with this new partnership,” he said. “It’s a huge win for Kona and her career, but we think it’s a huge win for Dynamic Discs and our future partnerships.”
Panis said she started playing disc golf when she was just 7-years-old after her father introduced her to the sport.
“I was kind of always around disc golf my entire life,” she said. “It wasn’t until high school when I was very involved in softball and track, that I kind of discovered disc golf again. I was traveling all over Colorado playing these new courses and then I got sponsored by the company I was with before.”
Panis and her family moved from Colorado to California so she could continue to pursue disc golf at a professional level.
“My family kind of took a chance and said, ‘If this was something you want to do, I guess let’s do it,’” she said.
A season on the road with now-fiance Colton Montgomery sealed the deal for Panis.
“My first year was horrible; I played so bad,” she said with a laugh, “but getting a taste of what tour life was — traveling, meeting new people and getting to play all these courses, play these events — really hooked me.”
Panis is also excited about her stamped discs, some of which she signed Monday afternoon at the Dynamic Discs retail store. All of the designs on the discs were paid for and commissioned by Panis.
“Usually a company just comes out with a stamp, but I had a hand in each and every one of them,” she said. “I love that creative freedom.”
Looking ahead to the 2022 season, Panis is looking for a world title with more confidence than ever.
“This is just a huge moment and a huge step for women being able to call this their career,” she said.
Dynamic Discs was expected to make another big player announcement at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
