The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign to help spread holiday cheer and gather donations for those in need.
In Emporia, bell ringers can sign up for shifts at the following locations:
To find other locations or to sign up for a shift, visit registertoring.com.
“This Salvation Army is the community’s Salvation Army. We’re here for this community and we serve this community and the people that just need a little bit of extra help, they come to us for that help. People are actually impacting their own community by supporting us,” Captain Mylie Haddon said. “The Red Kettle Campaign is our main fundraising and so we just really need people to come out and support the Red Kettles, because that supports people in their community.
“It’s fun!” she added. “Families can go out and do it or gather your friends go have fun. It’s a fun Christmas tradition or Christmas activity.”
Shifts are available from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24, with no shifts on Sundays. Hours range from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Gazette and other local media will be kicking off the Red Kettle Campaign with a competition on Nov. 19., facing off against other media organizations to raise the most funds throughout the day.
