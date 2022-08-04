NATO flag - generic

Since Russia attacked Ukraine in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly cited three decades of North Atlantic Treaty Organization enlargement in Europe’s Eastern bloc as one of several justifications for it.

 DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri was the lone senator Wednesday to vote against a bipartisan resolution to add Finland and Sweden to NATO.

The Senate approved the resolution 95-1 with Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul voting present. The resolution, approved by the House on a vote of 394-18 last month, backs the two countries’ entrance into the military alliance originally founded in 1949 during the start of the Cold War.

