Rising Phoenix Volleyball Tryouts
Courtesy Koety Williams

The Rising Phoenix Volleyball Academy is having tryouts at the Emporia Recreation Center next weekend.

The program, which is in its inaugural year, was started by Koety Williams in an effort to provide a more inclusive and welcoming environment for girls who may not be as high in skill level or who have not played in a while, but want opportunities to play.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.