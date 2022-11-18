The Rising Phoenix Volleyball Academy is having tryouts at the Emporia Recreation Center next weekend.
The program, which is in its inaugural year, was started by Koety Williams in an effort to provide a more inclusive and welcoming environment for girls who may not be as high in skill level or who have not played in a while, but want opportunities to play.
Tryouts will be on Nov. 26 beginning at 4 p.m. for girls ages 9-12. The first session will run until 5:15 before a parents and coaches meeting is held from 5:20-5:50. Then the 13-15 age group will have tryouts from 6-7:30.
“Anybody can show up the day of,” Williams said. “I did do a pre-registration link on Facebook that was just to kind of help parents. If we have a lot of people showing up the day of, there might be a little bit of a wait before they can get in and have their kids start playing. But if they get pre-registered ahead of time, that’ll save some time at the tryouts.”
Things will happen quickly once tryouts are completed. Williams noted that rosters will be posted the following day and practices will start on Monday. Practice will be twice a week, with the potential for an open gym day once a week, and will be held at the Rec Center and at the gym of The First Church of the Nazarene, which supports the club’s mission.
“We’re paying to use the Rec Center, but the church is allowing us to use their gym free of charge because the pastor supports how much of an impact that sports can have on kids and the mission of our club,” Williams said.
Tournaments will start the first week of January and be run through Heart of America, which is with USA volleyball. The teams plan on doing five to eight tournaments, depending on availability, and will run into March. Williams said the teams are planning to be done by spring break as she knows a lot of kids do other sports in the spring.
The teams will travel often as tournaments will take place in Wichita and Kansas City, among other locations. This will be a weekend thing as matches will mainly be held on Saturdays and sometimes on Sundays.
“We’re trying to keep it within about a 100-mile radius,” Williams said. “We would have to sign up as a tournament place and we don’t have the facilities for that.”
There is a $300 club fee that covers uniforms, tournaments, and travel reimbursement for the coaches. Williams understands if people are hesitant about the price, and noted they are planning other opportunities for fundraising.
“If parents are concerned about that, we are putting together some fundraising options for families who might need a little bit of help,” Williams said. “I know it’s close to Christmas and I don’t want to put any burden on people. We’re doing a cupcakes for a cause and we’ll be doing a team spirit store that’ll help kids earn towards their club fees.”
People looking for more information can find the Rising Phoenix Volleyball Academy on Facebook or reach out directly to Williams (text is preferred) at 620-605-2656.
