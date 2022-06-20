An Emporia health facility is closed, as city crews deal with a second water line rupture in five days.
The line broke on West 15th Avenue between Neosho and State Streets Monday morning. A city spokesperson said it was not an Emporia city line, but “a CareArc fire line” outside the building.
That line is shut down while crews make repairs. CareArc is closed for the day as a result, with patients being called to reschedule appointments.
A similar break occurred last Thursday in that same area of West 15th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.