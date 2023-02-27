By John Sorce
The Emporia Hot Flashes Granny Basketball team won both games this weekend and is off to a 5-0 start to the season.
“We’re looking really good,” team captain Carmen Leeds said. “We are fortunate enough that for the most part, we can practice once a week and we really focus on a lot of the fundamentals and basics which I think makes a huge difference. We don’t typically turn the ball over very much because we’re really smart with our passes. I think that’s where we have an advantage over some of these other teams because they don’t take their time on their passes and we can get some steals and things like that.”
The Hot Flashes played a doubleheader in Lenexa on Sunday, Feb. 26 and won against the Meadowlarks (57-35) and the Tornadoes (42-25). All players got into the scorebook in both games. Leeds feels the team’s approach in practice of letting everyone play each position gives them an advantage when it comes to game time.
“We rotate and play everybody in every spot and so in practices and games, we keep mixing it up where everybody can play with different people,” Leeds said. “If we ever get in foul trouble, that’s going to be an advantage because we’ll know what to expect from each other. I also think it makes it more fun for our players to be able to play everywhere and it makes our overall awareness of the game much better.”
While winning is nice, it is far from the most important thing in Granny Basketball.
“It does make it more fun if you’re ahead in the game,” Leeds said. “But it is about having fun. It’s not the end of the world if we lose games. The main thing is just to laugh and have a good time. This weekend, there was a player on another team who had never played before and she hadn’t scored yet. So toward the end, we just backed off and let her shoot a granny shot for a three. We want everybody to have fun.”
The Hot Flashes next game will be on Sunday in Wichita against an Oklahoma Twisters team that was the only team to beat them last year. Leeds said they will make some adjustments in practice this week to prepare for them.
“There’s a little bit of extra motivation,” Leeds said. “We’ll have to tweak our practice on Thursday to prepare for them because they are very scrappy and can get their hands on the ball very easily. We’ve got to set really good picks and do some different things against them. So, we’ll definitely work on that this week.”
