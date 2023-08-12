Three members of the Emporia community had an experience to remember last week.
Ellei McCroy, Chance Duncan and Aleah Arndt were able to compete at the AAU Junior Olympic national meet at Drake Stadium on the campus of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. The events were spread out over a week from July 29 through Aug. 5.
A long-distance runner, McCroy earned All-American honors (top-eight finishes) in two events in the 15/16-year-old girls division. She placed sixth out of 39 girls in the 3000m with a time of 10:27.24 and also took eighth place out of 68 in the 1500m with a time of 4:48.75.
Duncan qualified in both the shot put and discus in the boys 14-year-old division. He placed 16th out of 57 finishers in the discus with a PR throw of 131’5” and 22nd out of 50 in the shot put with a throw of 36’8.5”. This is his first year competing at the AAU level and his second year throwing. He is a rising freshman at Emporia High School.
Arndt is 7 years old but competed in the 8-year-old age group in the girls long jump. She finished 26th out of 78 finishers with a jump of 10’1.75”. This is her first year doing track and competing at the AAU level.
To qualify for nationals, athletes have to advance from a district meet to a regional meet. The Kansas District Qualifier was held on June 3 at Fort Hays State University. The regional took place from June 22-25 at Yukon High School in Yukon, Oklahoma, and included athletes from Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.
To advance to the AAU Junior Olympics, athletes needed to finish in the top six in running, field and relay events, and the top three in multi-events.
