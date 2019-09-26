In a “People Speak” letter published on Saturday, Sept. 21, Deb Rathke of Emporia cited the poor condition of the grounds at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery she noticed during a funeral she attended earlier this month.
”Yes, Mother Nature has not been kind on our trees, but to see uncut grass, fallen trees and limbs, roadways in need of repair, etc.; what a mess,” Rathke wrote.
Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident.
In Aug. 2016, The Gazette published an article about upkeep at the cemetery after several people complained about overgrown grass. At the time, a representative from Charter Funerals — which owns the cemetery — said a string of bad luck involving weather and broken down equipment had caused groundskeepers to fall behind.
Then, in Oct. 2018, photos were posted on Facebook showing a dead tree which had been knocked over in a storm that had damaged several headstones.
“I’ve noticed the lack of care over the years, particularly this dead tree, and wondered why they hadn’t removed it,” Emporian Angie Baker told The Gazette in an interview for the 2018 story. “I was really upset when I saw that it had fallen over and damaged several headstones in the process. I feel like the owners of the cemetery have shown a real lack of respect for the deceased and their living by not maintaining the grounds.”
The weather, unfortunately, is beyond our control. And it is understandable that it could cause those who maintain the grounds to fall behind a bit on occasion.
It seems, however, that this is more of a trend than a few isolated incidents.
Tuesday, I decided to take a drive through the cemetery. It appeared much of the grounds had been recently mowed, though there were a few areas that had yet to be tended to where the grass was long enough to obscure the names on the headstones. In a few spots where mowing had taken place, the flat markers were covered by grass clippings — another issue which had previously been noted. One road through the cemetery — that I saw — was also blocked off to vehicles.
While I acknowledge the fact that maintaining such a large cemetery as Memorial Lawn is a big task, I can’t help but echo the commenters on each of the pieces previously published in The Gazette — including that of Ms. Rathke — in saying that better upkeep is needed. It is disrespectful to the hundreds, if not thousands, who have made their final resting place at Memorial Lawn as well as the loved ones they’ve left behind.
Charter Funerals owes it to those people to do whatever it can to remedy the situation.
That said, some of the responsibility does fall on the people who visit the cemetery. If the people tasked with maintaining the grounds don’t know about the problems — again, it is a big place — they can’t fix them.
In the Oct. 2018 story in The Gazette, Charter Funerals General Manager Jim Radovich encouraged residents to report any issues. At the time, he told Gazette Reporter Adam Blake that some of the issues people were posting about on Facebook had not been brought to the attention of staff members at the cemetery until they were circulating online.
“There are staff at Maplewood that are residents of Emporia as well,” he said. “If anybody ever wanted to call them with an issue, they’d be happy to work with you guys, too.”
If, when visiting the cemetery, you notice an area in disrepair or that looks unkempt, report it to the staff. We can only hope that helps keep the situation from getting out of control.
The Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery can be reached at 342-8317 and is located at 2000 Prairie St. To contact Charter Funerals corporate offices, call 816-966-1000.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
