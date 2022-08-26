An “Artrageous” show is coming to Emporia in September.
Artrageous, an “all arts” show presented by the Emporia Arts Council, will come to Emporia for a one-night-only show on Thursday, Sept. 15.
“It’s art and music combined,” Amy Gonzales, EAC marketing and member service coordinator, said. “They will be doing a painting onstage and all of that throughout the whole show. It’s gonna be this massive one that they do and we really don’t know what it is going to be yet but they also have dance numbers and singing and have interaction with the crowd as well.”
Additionally, she said, attendees can bring items such as shoes, t-shirts, bags, hats and more for the artists to splatter paint for free.
The troupe has traveled all over the United States and consists of a “multi-talented live performance artists, world-class singers, and recording artists, highly trained dancers, audience motivators and veteran musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico,” according to the Artrageous website. “Artrageous has a passion for all things art and community and they bring their message of the arts being an integral and valuable part of human existence to the stage.”
“It’s just going to be full color and just bright and just awesome,” Gonzales said.
The show will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Albert Taylor Hall, located in Plumb Hall on the Emporia State University campus.
General admission tickets are $25 and youth tickets are $12.50 for all children two to 18 years old. ESU and FHTC students get in free with their student IDs.
Gonzales said the arts council is also hoping to do an outreach during the day of the show with local school children. No details on the outreach have been announced yet.
The Artrageous arts show is part of the EAC’s Performing Arts Series. Upcoming events include a traditional Argentine dance troupe, an audio pyrotechnics show, a Queen tribute band and more.
For more information, visit the EAC’s website at emporiaksarts.org/.
