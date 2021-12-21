The Emporia State men’s basketball team will enter the holiday break with its best start since the 2008-09 season after beating Rogers State 72-60 Monday afternoon.
Tray Buchanan scored 23 points and Jumah’Ri Turner added 18 for the Hornets (9-3, 4-2 MIAA). Turner eclipsed the 1,000-point career scoring mark in the game, becoming the 25th player in Emporia State history to do so.
The Hornets set a tone for the game early, jumping ahead 17-3 in the first seven minutes. The Hillcats (6-5, 1-5) would spend the rest of the contest trying to whittle away at the lead, even coming as close as three points with a couple of minutes to go before halftime.
However, Emporia State never surrendered its advantage.
Mayuom Buom joined Buchanan and Turner in double figures with 10 points. Turner added seven assists while Kaden Evans and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt each had six rebounds.
The Hornets shot 53.2% (35 of 47) for the game while outrebounding Rogers State 35-22.
Joey Saracco led the Hillcats with 17 points while Brewster Peacock scored 12. Both of them came off the bench in the game.
Rogers State shot 42.6% (23 of 54) from the floor.
Emporia State will return to action on Jan. 1 at Lincoln. The Blue Tigers (1-9, 0-5 MIAA) have lost five straight games.
